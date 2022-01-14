On Christmas eve, Gazprom, the Russian state-owned natural gas giant, tweeted a rather unfestive message: Gas inventories in Europe were depleting quickly. Since then, Gazprom has been reminding the world of the trend every few days. "It should be noted that gas reserves in Europe's UGS [underground gas storages] are currently at their lowest for the season in the long history of observation," it tweeted again earlier this week.Gazprom is right. On Thursday,It's the earliest the half-empty mark has ever been reached, beating the previous record by seven days.During some mild winters, the inventories don't sink below midpoint until early March.The biggest ally of Europe in the gas crisis has so far been the weather. Only a month ago, many feared the 50% level would be breached on New Year's day.and helped to avoid that scenario.With nearly half of January gone, there are few meteorological signs of the feared cold snap. Indeed, if the current forecasts hold, temperatures may rise above seasonal levels during the second half of the month.Each day without a cold snap after that date is a day closer to spring — and relief for the gas market., with benchmark gas trading around 75 to 80 euros ($86 to $91.74) per megawatt hour, aboutbut well below a peak of nearly 188 euros per MWh set in December.Gazprom is the main reason why - and not because of its tweets. Russia has kept the pressure on the European gas market by turning down supplies.The Yamal-Europe pipeline, a major conduit of Russian gas into Germany, hasn't shipped a single molecule of gas for 23 consecutive days. Flows via other pipelines remain well below normal levels.above and beyond its long-term contracts.Why not is a matter of hot debate. Some argue the company doesn't have the gas to sell because domestic demand is running very high and exports to China are rising. Others, however, believe Russia is manufacturing a gas crisis for political leverage over Ukraine.What's clear is that with half of January gone, and the weather indicating more mild temperatures until February, the biggest risk is no longer a cold winter — but what Russia can do to supplies.