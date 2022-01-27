While the Ukrainian army continues its preparations, accumulating troops, arms and ammunition near the front line in the Donbass, and several Western countries have called on their citizens to leave Ukraine, the statements of the Ukrainian authorities calling on the population not to panic seem dissonant, but can be explained by the desire to stop the economic haemorrhage triggered by all the hysteria surrounding the future "Russian invasion" of the country.
Indeed, while no military action has yet taken place, the hryvnia has plummeted, investors are fleeing the country, driving down the stock market value of major Ukrainian companies, and foreigners are selling their real estate and government bonds in hryvnia before converting the money into foreign currency, which they are rushing to send to foreign accounts.
While Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal's recent statement calling on people not to panic mentioned the economy, indicating that it is the state of the economy that justifies such calls for calm, Volodymyr Zelensky's statement telling Ukrainians not to withdraw their money from banks is more worrying than reassuring.
In a video message to his fellow citizens, the Ukrainian President called for calm, not to massively buy essential goods shops and not to withdraw their money from banks.
Comment: Ukraine has done everything in its power to stoke hysteria, panic and fear of imminent large scale war. Having thus appealed to the most basic survival instincts in people, the state now finds that it is hard to contain the spill-out from stoking such hysteria and this could have unforeseen consequences like an economic collapse or a revolt from within.
"The only reason to panic now is if, after eight years of war, we still give in to panic, taking money out of one's bank account and everything off the shop shelves, spreading false information and scary stories to our friends and everyone we know. All our citizens, especially the elderly, need to understand this. We need to breathe, calm down, and not run out to buy buckwheat and matches," said the Ukrainian President.
At the same time, the National Bank of Ukraine has indicated that it will not impose any restrictions on foreign exchange trading, despite the high demand for foreign currency linked to the resale of more than 6 billion hryvnia of government bonds by foreign investors since the beginning of January. This strong demand has forced it to sell $752 million on the foreign exchange market, even though Ukraine needs this currency to pay what it owes to international creditors. Clearly, the risk of a collapse of the hryvnia is real.
As a result, several experts are starting to worry and are considering that the National Bank of Ukraine could once again limit withdrawals of cash and savings funds, as it did in 2008-2009 and 2014-2015.
Ukrainian economist Viktoria Rozanova, for example, said that the Ukrainian President has not convinced his fellow citizens, quite the contrary, and that the Ukrainian authorities are preparing to have to take radical measures, such as banning the early withdrawal of savings funds and even limiting cash withdrawals.
"The country's authorities are preparing to make difficult decisions, that will affect all of us. For example, Ukrainians may soon be restricted from withdrawing cash and savings funds, as happened in 2014-2015. The National Bank has even called a meeting to discuss measures to combat panic in the financial market. The dollar is soaring, reaching 28.5 hryvnia, and many people are getting rid of the hryvnia by buying US currency. Non-residents withdraw money from their current and savings accounts and take it out of the country. Ukrainians are also withdrawing their deposits from banks. The demand for bonds in hryvnia at the Ministry of Finance auctions has fallen by 32 times," writes Rozanova.
While for the time being the National Bank of Ukraine has been content to raise the key interest rate, stating that this would prevent inflation, the economist lists more radical measures that are being considered by the authorities.
"So far, it has been decided not to introduce further drastic restrictions, but in a week's time, the situation could change. Several options are being considered at the same time, including a ban on the early withdrawal of savings funds. Should the situation deteriorate, it is not excluded that cash withdrawals from ATMs will be restricted as early as next week. All these measures are proposed in order not to undermine the financial system. We have already been through this, and many of our citizens have suffered from these bans. That is why it is absolutely understandable that many Ukrainians do not trust the state and want to quickly put their savings under the mattress so as not to go bankrupt and end up empty-handed," concluded Rozanova.
Ukrainian political consultant Tetyana Protorchenko expressed the same opinion, saying that Zelensky's call not to panic means the country's economy is sinking Titanic-style.
For her, the video in which "President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians not to panic, not to withdraw money from bank accounts and not to rush to the shops to buy buckwheat and salt [...] has not only reassured no one, but on the contrary, has become another proof that the country is in a serious economic crisis".
She recalls that during the two most serious financial and economic crises in Ukraine, in 2008-2009 and 2014-2015, both of which led to a fall in the hryvnia, the National Bank introduced very strict measures such as a ban on the early withdrawal of savings funds. A decision that was even set by the parliament at the legislative level the second time, to save the financial system and prevent the massive outflow of savings funds.
"Therefore, it is possible that in the near future the National Bank will come out with the same proposal as in past crises: the ban on early withdrawal of savings funds. After all, the country's economy has already started to react to the risk of a possible war: the hryvnia has slowly started to fall, the demand for hryvnia bonds at the Ministry of Finance auctions has been divided by 32, Ukrainians have gone to the bank to withdraw their small savings, and businessmen are withdrawing their capital from the country en masse. Therefore, the phrase "no panic" in Zelensky's mouth is just a reason to at least start getting nervous. After all, our history has proven several times that desperate calls from government officials for calm actually means that the country is at the epicentre of an economic and financial storm," concluded Protorchenko.
The reason why few experts are writing about this in Ukraine at the moment is so as not to frighten Ukrainians and risk provoking a bank run that would worsen the situation and accelerate the implementation of restrictive measures on withdrawals of savings funds and even cash. It is obvious that they will remain silent until the last moment, when it will be too late to react and withdraw funds from the bank.
