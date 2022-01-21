© 20th Century Fox



The new video suggests Joe Biden's got a friend in the Hollywood actor.President Joe Biden's presidential inaugural committee is marking his first year in office by blasting out an ad featuring Academy Award winner Tom Hanks.In a statement to the outlet, the inaugural committee said it felt it was important to "celebrate the strength and perseverance of the American people" one year into Biden's presidency."I can feel the change," Lindsay says.Hanks himself claims in the video that the economy is "getting better," exclaiming that businesses are reopening and jobs are being created as we move into "year three of the pandemic none of us wanted.""We are stronger than we were a year ago today," says Hanks, who also participated in inauguration celebrations for Biden last year.Biden agrees with the actor when he appears in the video. While the president is facing cratering poll numbers amid multiple crises, including the pandemic, he still claims that he's "never been more optimistic about America's future."