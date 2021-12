© Chip Somodevilla/Getty



A majority of Americans disapprove of how President Biden is handling the economic recovery, inflation, immigration and crime — with his only positive numbers coming from his response to the coronavirus pandemic and his infrastructure plan, according to a poll released Sunday.​Sixty-nine percent of Americans give Biden a thumbs down, an ABC News/Ipsos poll shows.Biden also gets poor marks for his handling ofThe president, whose job approval ratings have been tanking since August, gets higher marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic (53 percent approve, 45 percent disapprove), and rebuilding the US with his infrastructure plan (53 percent approve, 43 percent disapprove).But his approval rating for the coronavirus is the lowest since he took office in January, falling from 69 percent to 53 percent.While the poll shows Biden struggling with his administration's domestic challenges, it also found that Americans are skeptical of his response to the Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border.The poll shows that Biden and Putin held a more than two hour virtual summit on Ukraine last week as the US and Western nations warn the Kremlin of the devastating consequences for Moscow if it invades.AskedThe poll surveyed 524 people between Dec. 10-11.It has a plus/minus 5.0 percentage points margin of error.