"I think our relationship with the United Kingdom and with Prime Minister Johnson is so strong and abiding, we will be able to move forward beyond this," Psaki said Wednesday, "but he [Johnson] called on individuals from his press corps without alerting us to that intention in advance."
Comment: Biden has deteriorated to the point where, in their failed attempts to cover up his addled state, the White House needs to manage every moment he's in front of the cameras: Something is wrong with the President
After Johnson and Biden answered queries from Harry Cole of the Sun newspaper and Beth Rigby of Sky News, White House press aides known as "wranglers" began shouting and herding reporters outside the Oval Office, where the meeting was taking place.
"That's absurd," one reporter was heard complaining as he headed outside. "Two British reporters get questions and we don't get anything."
Comment: The incident Psaki is referring to can be seen below, but, contrary to her bizarre claim, what actually appears to happen is that, whilst Johnson is rambling on in response to one of the questions, Biden drifts off to sleep, yet again, and the aides launch into action yelling at the press to leave.
Just a few weeks ago even mainstream news outlets reported that Biden seemed to fall asleep during a meeting with Israel's new PM Naftali Bennett:
The snafu led members of the White House editorial pool to complain to Psaki directly, though the press secretary brushed off their complaints and rebuffed the suggestion by CBS News Radio's Steven Portnoy that Biden hold a press conference.
Comment: If Biden and his aides were so eager to answer questions they would hold a separate presser, alone, as it is, clearly they aren't going to risk it.
CBS White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe, whose question to Biden about the ongoing migration crisis at the southern border received a half-heard answer from the president amid the chaos, asked Psaki Wednesday for her "understanding" of what had transpired.
"The British Prime Minister, in the American Oval Office, called on British reporters and then, when American reporters tried to call on the American President, we were escorted out," O'Keefe complained.
A few minutes later, Portnoy asked Psaki whether Biden felt he had been "upstaged" by Johnson in front of the trans-Atlantic press.
"I think the president has not spent a moment worrying about it," the press secretary answered.
Portnoy then asked Psaki, "when can we expect to have the opportunity to ask the president substantive, pointed questions" on issues including the forthcoming deadline to avoid a government shutdown and the collapse of police reform negotiations on Capitol Hill.
The press secretary responded by claiming that Biden had "answered questions 135 times leading up to September; three times last week. And he'll keep looking for forums to answer the questions from all of you, something that he sees as vitally important to our democracy."
Comment: By giving an actual count of questions Biden has answered, clearly Psaki is reaching, and had prepared for this kind of question.
"Again, Steve, I'm not trying to diminish your ask for a formal press conference — which certainly, I'm sure, we will have another one," Psaki answered, "but I will convey to you that as it relates to providing information to the public, elevating the importance of the freedom of press to our democracy, that I don't know that the format, whether it is multiple shorter Q-and-As or a longer, formal press conference is at the top of the list of the American public's concern."
"We intend to raise the matters of concern to the public at those press conferences," Portnoy told her.
"As you have during 140 times you've asked the president questions," Psaki shot back.
In addition to the matters raised by Portnoy, other issues which Biden has not discussed publicly include the recent diplomatic row with France over the strategic alliance among the US, the UK and Australia; the admission by the Pentagon last week that a drone strike in the final days of the Afghanistan withdrawal killed 10 innocent people — including an aid worker and seven children; how many of the thousands of Haitian migrants camped under a Texas bridge for days have been deported and how many have been released into the United States; and ongoing Democratic infighting over the fate of the president's signature $3.5 trillion spending proposal.
..
Scarecrow:
"Uh. Oh, this is terrible! I can't budge her an inch! This is a spell, this is!"
Tin Man:
"It's the Wicked Witch! What'll we do? HELP! HELP!"
[Link]