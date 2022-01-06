© Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP



Mayor Lori Lightfoot, school system scramble to calm parents.Chicago public schools canceled classes Wednesday and face an uncertain future after nearly three-quarters of the Chicago Teachers Union voted to revert to remote learning because of a coronavirus surge, prompting a standoff with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and school administrators who want students to remain in the classroom.School buildings will remain open for essential services, including meals, but students who arrive won't have in-person classes."Let us be clear. The educators of this city want to be in their classrooms with their students. We believe that our city's classrooms are where our students should be. Regrettably, the Mayor and her CPS leadership have put the safety and vibrancy of our students and their educators in jeopardy," the teachers' union said.The standoff puts Chicago, which has the third-largest school district in the country, at the heart of the debate around in-person learning amid the omicron-driven surge of the coronavirus this winter. Leaders in other places are fending off calls for in-person learning amid the omicron surge.Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey fired a warning shot at the start of the week, saying unions that float remote learning plans won't succeed.At the White House, President Biden is pushing to keep kids in the classroom."We have no reason to think at this point that omicron is worse for children than previous variants," he said. "We know that our kids can be safe when in school, by the way. That's why I believe schools should remain open."