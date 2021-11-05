The IBM-AFT-NEA Love Triangle Builds Big Databases for Social Credit

Mary Futrell: The former President of the NEA, Futrell would also later sit on the Board of Directors for K12 Inc., one of America's largest online virtual charter schools, which was founded by US Secretary of Education, William "Bill" Bennett, who oversaw Project BEST after he took up the mantle from Secretary Terrel H. Bell.

John Goodlad: The godfather of "community schools," Goodlad was commissioned by the US National Institute of Education to conduct a three-year "Study of Schooling in the United States" that resulted in four pivotal guidebooks for implementing community education programs which integrate computerized data-tracking to manage public-private "wraparound services," such as workforce placement, healthcare, and crime prevention "pipelines."

Theodore Sizer: An acolyte of Goodlad's technocratic model of community schooling, Sizer founded the Coalition of Essential Schools (CES) where he advocated for hi-tech "small schools"; and he also founded the Annenberg Institute. The Annenberg Institute oversaw the Chicago Annenberg Challenge, where a "community organizer" named Barack Obama served on the Board of Directors alongside Bill Ayers, who bombed the Pentagon and the US Capitol building when he was a member of the infamous Weather Underground.

Linda Darling-Hammond: The President and CEO of the Learning Policy Institute, which is nowfinanced by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Hewlett and Packard Foundations. Darling-Hammond has been an advisor to President Barack Obama and President Biden and she sits on the Executive Board of Theodore "Ted" Sizer's CES.

Harold Howe II: A member of Yale's Order of Skull and Bones, Howe was the US Commissioner of Education under President Lyndon Baines Johnson. Howe sat on the 1982 Advisory Panel on "Informational Technology and Its Impact on American Education," which was convened by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Technical Assistance.

" With the help of the AFT, this early pilot development of IBM's "Teacher Advisor with Watson was trained by third-grade math teachers and designed . . . to tailor lessons to meet individual classroom needs."

"Dynamic NFTs powered by Chainlink VRF [Verified Random Function] that incentivize and gamify education to reduce school dropout rates and support lifelong learning . . ."

"IoT-based [internet-of-things] projects that leverage Chainlink External Adapters to connect smart contracts to real-world sensors and automate outdated, paper-based processes."

"Educational certificates, for both formal university and skills-based courses, that are recorded on-chain and in universal passports."

NEA and AFT "Reimagine Education" with Google, Gates Foundation, UNESCO, and WEF

Meanwhile, Gates's Microsoft corporation has been advancing the

ID2020

project to set up a

global digital ID

apparatus through DLT platforms that can aggregate off-chain and on-chain biopsychosocial data, including

blockchain vaccine passports

and

learning analytics

, which can be tracked on Social Credit ledgers through the

IoT

and the

IoB

.

Focus1 Headband by BrainCo

This "revolution" essentially aims to "reimagine" the human species into a

cyborg

collective

of human resources commodified through biotech and nanotech that are controlled by

AI

for the purposes of "

human capital management

" in a

Social Credit-based technocracy

.

AFT and NEA Champion Vaccination Mandates That Will Integrate Digital ID for Social Credit

By backing Biden's beckon for mandatory COVID jabs and, in turn, digital vaccine passports, the NEA and the AFT are championing the blockchain infrastructure necessary to aggregate students'

psychometric

and

biometric

algorithms into

Social Credit

databases that can restrict students' access to education, jobs, housing, transportation, healthcare, due process, and even food.

In turn, Experian's financialization of medical compliance would expand credit scoring to the realm of "social scoring" as public health behaviors would be fiscally incentivized with monetary rewards and punishments just like consumer spending habits.

With Experian's

"fintech"

algorithms coercing obedience to public health orders, the first layer of a Social Credit control grid would be installed as access to employment and affordable goods and services would be restricted based on compliance with medical mandates, such as COVID-19 vaccination.

"[a]n interesting application could be an 'entitlements digital currency' for benefit programs such as food stamps. Providing a digital identity verification would help the program accurately verify applicants and reduce fraud. Smart contracts could precisely determine eligibility efficiently and effectively. An additional 'healthy eating token' incentive system could be offered to achieve ancillary health policy goals, providing additional cost savings for other health benefits systems."

The State of the Teachers' Unions

John KlyczekJohn Klyczek has an MA in English and has taught college rhetoric and research argumentation for over eight years. His literary scholarship concentrates on the history of global eugenics and Aldous Huxley's dystopic novel, Brave New World. He is the author of School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education (TrineDay Books); and he is a contributor to several publications, including New Politics, OpEdNews, and Counter Markets. Klyczek is also the Director of Writing and Editing at Black Freighter Productions (BFP) Books. He holds a black belt in classical tae kwon do, and he is a certified kickboxing instructor under the international Muay Thai Boxing Association. His website is schoolworldorder.info