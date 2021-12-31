

Vaccine Passports

© LEREXIS via Getty Images



'COVID Camps'

© Damien Cave/The New York Times

What started as a wild theory on the fringes of the web, was later implemented and, some might say abused by the authorities, is now a fact of life - COVID camps are here.

5G and COVID

The Origins of COVID

© Fox News/ Screenshot

Microchipping People

While some conspiracy theories remain theories, and may never be proven true, 2021 has seen some very significant revelations that were once considered far-off and highly unlikely, becoming an everyday reality.