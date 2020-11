© JOHANNES EISELE via Getty Images

Lobbies Twitter & Facebook to censor information about elite agenda.Yes, really.The NYT was apparently upset that "The Great Reset" was trending on Twitter and published an article declaring it to be "A baseless conspiracy theory about the coronavirus."On the same day the Times asserted that the issue was a fever dream of "far-right internet commentators," the World Economic Forum itself celebrated "The Great Reset" as a way to build "future resilience to global risks."The NYT report then calls it an "unfounded rumor" that elites are using the pandemic "to impose their global economic control on the masses," despite the fact that Davos globalist Karl Schwab specifically announces this very agenda in his recent book, COVID-19: The Great Reset.So in other words, in its attempt to persuade people that the elite aren't pursuing a nefarious "Great Reset," the newspaper of the elite lobbied to have information about this "conspiracy" (which doesn't exist) removed from public consumption.Yeah, that's really going to convince them.