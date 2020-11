Organic radical inspiration Vandana Shiva has been couragely speaking out against the insidious 'Great Reset' being sprung on us by Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates and the rest of the global capitalist elite.She warns in a new interview that "The Great Reset is about maintaining and empowering a corporate extraction machine and the private ownership of life". (1)Shiva has lately been drawing particular attention to the insidious role of Bill Gates in the technocrats' assault on food and nature.In October 2020 she warned: "With his philanthro-imperialism, Gates is emerging as the Columbus of the digital age, the New Monsanto pushing failed GMOs and trying to introduce new GMOs based on gene editing". (2)Gates' nefarious activity is the subject of a special report produced by Navdanya, the seed and food sovereignty movement founded by Shiva in 1987. (3)(4)Shiva has also been strongly critical of The Great Reset, the global technocratic corporate coup promoted by Gates' friend and associate Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum.She told Jeremy Loffredo of The Defender:(5)(6)Schwab's WEF has partnered with an organization called EAT Forum, closely linked to the pharmaceutical industry.Said Shiva: "EAT's proposed diet is not about nutrition at all, it's about big business and it's about a corporate takeover of the food system."EAT's uniform global diet will be produced with western technology and agricultural chemicals. Forcing this onto sovereign nations by multinational lobbying is what I refer to as food imperialism". (7)Our updated profile of Vandana Shiva can be found here 1. Jeremy Loffredo, ' Worl d Economic Forum's 'Great Reset' Plan for Big Food Benefits Industry, Not People ', The Defender, November 9, 2020.2. Navdanya International, 'Is philanthro-capitalism endangering sustainable development?', Lifegate, October 26, 2020. lifegate.com/philantro-capitalism-sustainable-development 3. Navdanya International, ' Gates to a Global Empire ', 2020.4. Manlio Masucci, ' The Philanthro-capitalist empire of Bill Gates '.5. Loffredo.6. Ibid.7. Ibid.