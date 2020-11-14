Stop vaccine
© Anuj Shrestha/NBC News
Putting a hold on the vaccine
As the British government's vaccine debacle continues, more people are beginning to ask why these are being rushed - when there is no evidence that the country is in the midst of a 'pandemic.' Citizens in Liverpool raise alarm as British Army was deployed to schools to administer coronavirus tests.

Also, health service whistleblower Shelley Tasker reveals what's really going on in the NHS amid the COVID mass-panic. And why is Boris Johnson so determined to pull Britain into the World Economic Forum's 'climate change' and Great Reset agenda? All this and more.

Co-hosts Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with midweek news round-up. Watch: