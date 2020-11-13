Genesis 11:5 - And the Lord came down to see the city and the tower, which the children of men builded.

"That we live in a time where the plans of the elite are more openly and more brazenly spelled out, in fiction, in public mythology, in culture, and are manufactured in a way entirely out of the hands of the vast majority of people whose lives will be forever changed, likely for the worse, is hands-down the real catastrophe of our time."

Censoring Facts, Reifying Fiction

The Ideological State Apparatus of Technocratic Late Modernity

Population reduction however is an open goal of elites and their global governance institutions

This ideological authoritarianism is one where slavery and self-harm are virtue signals, and this cultural shift towards public flagellation made possible the idea that lockdown, quarantine, and mask wearing was a sign of virtue more so than health.

Conclusion