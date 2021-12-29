ghislaine maxwell
Manhattan federal court Judge Alison Nathan said on Tuesday that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant could disrupt the trial of Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

"We are seeing an astronomical spike in the number of COVID-positive cases in New York City over the last one to two weeks due to the Omicron variant," said Judge Nathan, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"And we now face a high and escalating risk that jurors or trial participants may need to quarantine, thus disrupting trial, putting at risk our ability to complete this trial."

Deliberations will be extended by an hour each day, the judge said, to "continue [the jury to] engage in its thoughtful deliberations".

COVID has surged in New York as of late, along with other cities across the globe, due to the Omicron variant. Cases eclipsed the 50,000 mark over the Christmas holiday, and hospitalizations rose to 5,526, though most of those patients are in hospital with Delta.

Maxwell, 60, meanwhile, maintains her innocence, pleading not guilty to charges of aiding notorious child predator Jeffery Epstein.

The British socialite says that she is being used as a scapegoated, as Epstein was found dead in his cell last year and thus, clearly, is unable to face trial.