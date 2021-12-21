© Jane Rosenberg/Reuters



Prosecutors say Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, manipulated victims and groomed them for sexual abuse.The jury began deliberating late on Monday afternoon in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial in New York.Closing arguments had wrapped up in federal court in Manhattan earlier on Monday with a simple, chilling message.The 59-year-old Briton was arrested in New Hampshire in July 2020 for alleged involvement in the sexual abuse of minor teenagers by Jeffrey Epstein, her longtime boyfriend.The financier and convicted sex offender, who mixed with powerful associates including Prince Andrew and former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, was arrested in July 2019 for crimes against girls as young as 14. He killed himself in custody about a month later.Maxwell pleaded not guilty to all charges.Four of her siblings - Kevin, Isabel, Christine and Ian - attended court on Monday. Approaching the courthouse, they walked arm-in-arm. In court, they spoke with their sister in French. As Moe detailed the allegations, the siblings appeared to look down much of the time. Maxwell sometimes scribbled notes."Ladies and gentlemen, when you're with someone for 11 years, you know what they like. Jeffrey Epstein liked underage girls. He liked to touch underage girls. Maxwell knew it."Moe pointed to photos that showed Epstein and Maxwell with "doting looks ... cheek-to-cheek, arms wrapped around each other". She showed pictures of Maxwell and Epstein swimming naked and Maxwell "massaging his foot with her breasts".Maxwell was Epstein's house manager.Moe recapped testimony from four accusers.There was Jane, whom Epstein started to sexually abuse at age 14. She said Maxwell was sometimes present for, and participated in, his abuse."There were hands everywhere," said Jane, who testified about group sexual encounters. Jane, who testified pseudonymously, said she met Maxwell in summer 1994, while attending a youth arts camp in Michigan.There was Carolyn, who was also 14 when Epstein started to abuse her in the early 2000s. Once, before a massage, Carolyn said Maxwell "came in and felt my boobs and my hips and my buttocks and said ... that I had a great body for Mr Epstein and his friends". Carolyn, who testified with her first name, said Virginia Giuffre, a longtime Maxwell and Epstein accuser, introduced her to them. Maxwell allegedly said: "You can bring her upstairs and show her what to do."Kate, another accuser to testify pseudonymously, said she was 17 when she met Maxwell in Paris around 1994. Not long after Maxwell introduced her to Epstein in London, she said, Maxwell called to say Epstein's masseuse had canceled and could she give him a massage. Kate said Maxwell led her to Epstein, who initiated a sexual encounter. Kate said she saw Epstein, and had sexual encounters, several times over the next few years.Another accuser, Annie Farmer, said she went to Epstein's property at 16, in spring 1996. Maxwell, Annie said, said she wanted her to experience a massage."She said to get undressed and get [under] the sheet on the massage table, and I did ... She pulled the sheet down and exposed my breasts, and started rubbing on my chest and on my upper breast."Moe contended that Maxwell's willingness to procure girls stemmed from money. From 1999 to 2007, Epstein gave Maxwell around $30m, the court heard.Defense attorney Laura Menninger insisted the allegations against Maxwell were the "product of erroneous memories, manipulation, and money"."The money brought the accusers to the FBI with their personal injury lawyers sitting right there next to them ... the government played you a montage of Epstein's houses, his bank accounts, his artworks, his cars, his planes, his helicopters, his bank accounts, his message pads - just like a sensationalist tabloid would."When Epstein died, Menninger said, prosecutors "pivoted" to Maxwell.