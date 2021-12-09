Twitter claimed the account violated rules against 'platform manipulation' and 'spam'.A Twitter account that closely monitored the trial of former Jeffrey Epstein partner Ghislaine Maxwell was suspended on Wednesday after the tech company claimed the profile was violating rules against "platform manipulation and spam."Twitter did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital for comment.Maxwell, 59, is accused of helping "to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse" four teenage girls for sexual acts with Epstein from 1994 to 2004 at his Manhattan home. Prosecutors are expected to rest their case as early as Thursday, which could dramatically shorten the legal proceedings. Regardless of the outcome, Maxwell will still face another trial after this for two counts of perjury that the judge previously agreed to separate at the defense's request.