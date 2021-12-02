Society's Child
'Just turned into this orgy': First accuser testifies at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
New York Post
Tue, 30 Nov 2021 15:56 UTC
The alleged victim, an actress identified by the pseudonym "Jane" in court, said she was at Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida, mansion in 1994 when the pedophile and his accused madam led her upstairs to his bedroom, moved her over to the bed and "took their clothes off."
"They started to sort of like fondle each other," she said, adding that they were "casually giggling" as she stood there.
"He asked me to take my top off," the witness continued. "Then there were hands everywhere and Jeffrey proceeded to masturbate again. And Ghislaine was like rubbing on him, kissing on him."
Other times, Jane said the sick pair would lead her to a massage table inside a room at the house and show her how Epstein liked to be rubbed down.
"During these incidents did Maxwell ever touch your body?" Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe asked.
"Yes," Jane answered.
She also described group sex sessions taking place at Epstein's lavish home in the mid-1990s, when she and others, including Maxwell, would "abruptly" be summoned to his bedroom or a massage room.
"What would Maxwell typically do?" Moe asked.
"She, along with others, would just start taking their clothes off," the woman, now in her 40s, replied. "Jeffrey would get on the massage table."
"It would just, you know, turn into this orgy."
The witness — one of four alleged victims mentioned in the indictment against the British socialite — was the first accuser to take the stand at the Manhattan trial, telling jurors how Maxwell was there when she was abused by Epstein, at least through the age of 16.
"I don't know, but more than twice," the woman said when asked how many times Maxwell was present when Epstein abused her.
"It's hard to remember because I was abused pretty much every time I would go over to his house and it all started to seem the same after a while."
Her voice broke as she described once being called to Epstein's bedroom during a trip to New Mexico with the sick financier and Maxwell.
"I just, as usual, felt my heart sink into my stomach," she said, "Because I did not want to go see him."
Jane said she met Maxwell and Epstein in 1994, during the summer between 7th and 8th grade, when she was at music Camp Interlochen in Michigan. Her composer dad had died suddenly of leukemia about nine months earlier, and her family had lost their home.
She was sitting on a bench with her friends when a "tall, thin" woman came over with a "cute little" Yorkshire Terrier dog, and a man soon followed.
"[My] classmates left and I was there by myself eating my ice cream and the man sat across from me," Jane recalled on the stand.
"He seemed very interested to know what I thought about the camp," adding that he was a benefactor who gave musically gifted kids scholarships.
Asked who the man and woman were, she replied, "Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell."
"They seemed very friendly. I thought they were a married couple, they seemed inquisitive," she continued.
Back home in Palm Beach, "Jane" said she and her mom were invited over to Epstein's "enormous house" for tea.
"It wasn't a pool house," she quipped on the stand when asked to describe the home, noting that at the time, she lived in a pool house with her three brothers and her mom, whom she shared a bed with.
For months after, the woman said she would hang out at Epstein's home every week or two on average, spending time by the pool, in the kitchen or going to the movies.
She described once seeing Maxwell and other women lounging by the pool "all topless and some of them were naked."
"I was just shocked because I hadn't seen that before," the woman said.
The witness said she thought Maxwell was "a little bit odd and quirky," adding that she saw her as sort of an "older sister."
"She would ask me what I was up to, if I had a boyfriend," Jane testified, saying that Maxwell once told her about dating, "Once you f-k them you can always f-k them again because they're grandfathered in."
She described how Epstein and Maxwell took her shopping, including one time to Victoria's Secret, where they bought her white cotton briefs. Epstein also started giving her cash on her visits to his home, and also began paying for voice lessons and bought her clothes and "things for school." Both he and Maxwell would also brag about their famous friends.
"Initially, I felt special," Jane said about the attention they showered on her.
"It changed when the abuse started happening."
Epstein eventually sexually assaulted Jane in the pool house on the estate, where he "just pulled his pants down ... and proceeded to masturbate on me," she testified.
"I was frozen. In fear," she said. "I'd never seen a penis before."
Not long after the first assault, the woman alleged that both Epstein and Maxwell molested her in his bedroom.
During the alleged abuse, Maxwell "was very casual," Jane told the jury. "Like it was no big deal."
Comment: More from RT:
Jane testified that the pair's mention of "scholarships" was appealing, and she ultimately gave them her mother's phone number, which led to invites for the teen to "tea" at Epstein's home. There, Jane said she spent time "every week or two" - starting with "casual stuff" like shopping sprees and mall dates.See also:
Jane says she was first abused by Epstein at his Palm Beach home as he promised to help with her artistic career. He "knew all the agents ... all the photographers ... and could 'make things happen,'" he allegedly told her.
Epstein "took me in the pool house and on the right-hand side was this couch, futon-looking thing, and he just proceeded to pull me over. He sat in the corner and didn't say a word," she testified. Jane said Epstein then pulled his pants down, "pulled me on top of himself, and proceeded to masturbate on me."
"I was frozen in fear. I'd never seen a penis before... There were hands everywhere."
Jane, who was 14 when she first met Epstein and Maxwell, claimed such sexual encounters would occur "about every two weeks," with Maxwell allegedly touching her breasts during group sex.
