© REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg



A woman who says she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein testified on Tuesday that Ghislaine Maxwell helped lure her into his orbit when she was just 14 and described how the depraved duo were "giggling" when they first molested her together.The alleged victim, an actress identified by the pseudonym "Jane" in court, said she was at Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida, mansion in 1994 when the pedophile and his accused madam led her upstairs to his bedroom, moved her over to the bed and "took their clothes off.""They started to sort of like fondle each other," she said, adding that they were "casually giggling" as she stood there.Other times, Jane said the sick pair would lead her to a massage table inside a room at the house and show her how Epstein liked to be rubbed down."During these incidents did Maxwell ever touch your body?" Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe asked."Yes," Jane answered.The witness — one of four alleged victims mentioned in the indictment against the British socialite — was the first accuser to take the stand at the Manhattan trial, telling jurors how Maxwell was there when she was abused by Epstein, at least through the age of 16."I don't know, but more than twice," the woman said when asked how many times Maxwell was present when Epstein abused her.Jane said she met Maxwell and Epstein in 1994, during the summer between 7th and 8th grade, when she was at music Camp Interlochen in Michigan . Her composer dad had died suddenly of leukemia about nine months earlier, and her family had lost their home.She was sitting on a bench with her friends when a "tall, thin" woman came over with a "cute little" Yorkshire Terrier dog, and a man soon followed."[My] classmates left and I was there by myself eating my ice cream and the man sat across from me," Jane recalled on the stand."He seemed very interested to know what I thought about the camp," adding that he was a benefactor who gave musically gifted kids scholarships.Asked who the man and woman were, she replied, "Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.""It wasn't a pool house," she quipped on the stand when asked to describe the home, noting that at the time, she lived in a pool house with her three brothers and her mom, whom she shared a bed with.For months after, the woman said she would hang out at Epstein's home every week or two on average, spending time by the pool, in the kitchen or going to the movies.She described once seeing Maxwell and other women lounging by the pool "all topless and some of them were naked.""I was just shocked because I hadn't seen that before," the woman said.The witness said she thought Maxwell was "a little bit odd and quirky," adding that she saw her as sort of an "older sister."She described how Epstein and Maxwell took her shopping, including one time to Victoria's Secret, where they bought her white cotton briefs."Initially, I felt special," Jane said about the attention they showered on her."It changed when the abuse started happening."During the alleged abuse, Maxwell "was very casual," Jane told the jury. "Like it was no big deal."