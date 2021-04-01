Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell raped a young mother in front of her eight-year-old son, then threatened to feed her to alligators if she reported them, it is claimed.The Turkish-born woman, identified only as Jane Doe, claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein with the assistance of his co-accused, Ghislaine Maxwell, at his Palm Beach mansion in Miami, Florida, in 2008. The federal complaint, filed on March 22, alleges that Epstein and Maxwell told the woman, who was 26 at the time, she would 'be devoured should she ever reveal what Epstein had done to her'.A hearing is scheduled in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday April 1 as the plaintiff, the accusing woman, seeks compensation from Epstein's estate following the alleged sexual abuse.Epstein died by suicide in August 2019, aged 66, while awaiting trial in jail while Maxwell, 59, his former girlfriend and alleged accomplice, was arrested in July in New Hampshire and is currently in jail in Brooklyn, awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.She denies all allegations made against her.This latest lawsuit states that the apparent victim, a real estate broker, met Epstein and Maxwell sometime in late 2006 or early 2007 at a BBQ hosted by her employer, a friend of Epstein's.She was told by her boss that Epstein wanted to rent a property in the area, and after completing a deal, Epstein is said to have told her he wanted to hire her to work for him.The suit says he began showering her with gifts and the promise of finding her and her then-husband 'highly-placed' employment, the Miami Herald reports.Then, in January 2008, following repeated requests from Maxwell, the woman - also a trained hairdresser - agreed to go to Epstein's mansion to give him a haircut.She claims that, over the next five months until May 2008, they threatened and intimidated her by saying Epstein had influence over the FBI and Florida state and local law enforcement.The woman was repeatedly photographed and videotaped naked and performing lewd activities during this time, she said.The paperwork did not specify when the abuse ended.At the time of the accused abuse, Epstein's attorneys were negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors over sexual offenses.He was sentenced on June 30, 2008, and immediately sent to the Palm Beach County jail, where he would serve 13 months, much of it on work release at a nonprofit company he set up in West Palm Beach.Epstein completed his sentence in 2009, and was free until he was indicted again in July 2019 on sex trafficking charges in the Southern District of New York.