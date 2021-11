© William J. Clinton Presidential Library



No Coverage

Conveniently Placed Judge

Prosecutor with Deep State Ties

Few Are Even Trying

Nobody likes a Debbie Downer, but I'm being realistic when I say I'm not expecting a ton of bombshell revelations to come from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. We aren't going to see Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, or anyone significant taken down as a result of the major revelations.I hope I'm wrong, butHere are four reasons for my pessimism:It should be the biggest story of the day (yes, bigger than Omicron)This shouldn't be a shock to anyone. We saw corporate media cover up Jeffrey Epstein for over a decade. Why wouldn't we expect them to do the same for his main madame's trial?The few mentions we see on the nightly news will be approved by the powers-that-be.and therefore the press. It's going to be a media ghost town, but hey, our media will certainly be covering everything about Omicron, right?As Jack Posobiec from Human Events noted:There have been a few people calling for more coverage and transparency in this trial. Posobiec is clearly one of them. Techno Fog will do some of the heavy lifting.Even other conservative sites have barely mentioned it, if at all. What's going on? Have patriots given up on the truth? Is Omicron that big of a distraction? I see more stories on conservative news outlets about Jussie Smollett's meaningless trial than onOf course very few are giving this the coverage it deserves.The worst-case-scenario is that some of our fellow "conservative" news outlets are among the compromised with instructions to send their viewers and visitors down different paths. That would be a real shame if true, and to be clear I have no proof that it's even happening. Perhaps I'm just miffed about not seeing anything about the trial on the front pages of the vast majority of my favorite sites.Maybe it'll get better tomorrow. I hope it does. In the meantime, we'll do everything we can to get the truth out there.I'll leave you with one final Tweet to set the mood.See which "conservatives" are talking about the Ghislaine Maxwell case this week. Those who aren't should be asked why they think the one trial that could impact the most powerful men in the world isn't newsworthy.