A picture of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein relaxing in the Queen's log cabin at Balmoral has been shown at her sex trafficking trial.Wearing a blue checked shirt, the British socialite is seen resting her arm on Epstein's knee as they sit in the exact same spot in the hut in Glen Beg that the Queen has been pictured relaxing in.Although it is not clear when the image was taken, it was previously reported that the former couple were invited to Balmoral by Prince Andrew in 1999.Another image shows Maxwell massaging Epstein's feet on his private jet, which was named the Lolita Express.A third showed her kissing his cheek with her arms wrapped around him, while in a fourth the couple were seen sitting on a motorbike together.The trove of photographs were seized by the FBI in 2019 from Epstein's Manhattan mansion after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges. He then took his own life in prison while awaiting trial.Prince Andrew, who was friends with both Epstein and Maxwell, has been mentioned three times in the high-profile trial so far: by Epstein's pilot who said he flew with the disgraced financier; alleged sex trafficking victim Jane who said she remembered Andrew on the plane; and by his former housekeeper who said Andrew was 'always polite and a very nice guy. He was the only guy who left us a tip'.Last week, Andrew was pictured horse riding with a companion near his home at Windsor Castle while bombshells continued to flood out of his old friend's court case.The royal was also seen looking stony-faced as he drove his Range Rover through the grounds before taking to the saddle with his companion.Prosecutors in New York allege that Maxwell 'served up' girls for former lover Epstein to abuse and also took part in abuse herself. She denies the allegations.One of Maxwell's accusers, Virginia Roberts, is the woman who claims that Epstein loaned her out to Prince Andrew for sex when she was 17, allegations he denies.Maxwell's second accuser Carolyn said under cross examination that she had seen a photo in Epstein's home of Maxwell 'nude and pregnant.'Maxwell is not known to be a mother, and no further details of the alleged pregnancy were given in court.During cross-examination, Meder said she did not know if the images had been altered.The nature of Maxwell and Epstein's relationship has come under question throughout Maxwell's trial, with prosecutors characterizing them as 'partners in crime' while others have testified they appeared to be a couple or as having a business relationship.This came after another photo of the pair kissing was submitted into evidence.That photo showed Maxwell with her arms wrapped around Epstein as they passionately kissed. It sat on a table in Epstein's Palm Beach mansion.Earlier in the day Tuesday, the court heard from FBI computer analyst Stephen Flatley who talked the jury through hard drives seized during the 2019 FBI raid.One Microsoft Word document was created in October 2002 by Maxwell on a hard drive for a computer that was registered in Maxwell's name.It was not clear who the document was for but appeared to be something Maxwell was writing for somebody else.The document stated: 'Jeffrey and Ghislaine have been together, a couple, for the last 11 years. They are, contrary to what people think, rarely apart. I always see them together.'Ghislaine is highly intelligent and great company with a ready smile and an infectious laugh.'The document stated that Maxwell and Epstein 'share many mutual interests and are a lot of fun together,' adding that they both had 'inquisitive minds.'The document said: 'Jeffrey and Ghislaine compliment each other really well and I cannot imagine one without the other. On top of being great partners they are also best friends.'The same hard drive contained emails sent by Maxwell in May 2001 berating Epstein's Palm Beach house manager Juan Alessi, who she referred to as John.Maxwell wrote to a woman named Sally that Alessi was 'doing a truly awful job.' Maxwell complained about the 'filthy pool' and how Epstein's 'massage creams' were not tidied up. Maxwell said that 'I am at a loss' about how to get John to follow her orders.Maxwell also asked about the progress of the 'household manual', which appeared to refer to the 58-page booklet with hundreds of checklist items for running the residence which was already admitted into evidence.Another document from September 2002 created by Maxwell was titled: 'Palm Beach new shampoo and massage products'.The list contained 16 different shampoos and 13 massage products to be used in the home including some from high end brands like Kiehls.She added that Maxwell 'took pictures of me nude' and also photographed 'the stuff with Epstein.'Becoming emotional, Carolyn said that Maxwell 'took off her clothes' and Carolyn left her bra and underwear on. Carolyn said Virginia Roberts was also there.Carolyn's bombshell testimony came on Day Seven of Maxwell's trial.She explained that she dropped out of school in seventh grade and never went back. She moved to Florida from New York when she was a child and had a troubled upbringing as her mother was an alcoholic and drug addict.This serves the prosecution's case that Maxwell and Epstein targeted young girls from broken homes. Her grandfather abused her from the age of four, Carolyn told the jury. She met Epstein when she was 14 through her boyfriend Shawn, who was 17.Shawn was friends with Tony Figueroa who was dating Virginia Roberts, the Epstein victim who claims that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17.On her first visit to Epstein's Palm Beach home, Carolyn said she entered through the kitchen with Roberts and met MaxwellShe said she was an 'older lady with an accent and shoulder length black hair. Carolyn called her Maxwell because she had trouble pronouncing her first name.Carolyn said that they went upstairs to Epstein's bathroom and Roberts got out the fold-up massage table and showed her where the massage oils were.Carolyn said: 'Virginia had taken her clothes off and she asked me if I would be comfortable taking off mine. I told her I would like to keep my bra and underwear on'.Epstein came into the room and lay face down on the massage table and for the next 45 minutes the two girls 'massaged the backs of his legs up to the buttocks', Carolyn said. She said: 'After 45 minutes he turned over, Virginia got on top of him. They were having sex.'Carolyn said: 'I was sitting on the couch right in front of them'. Afterwards Carolyn was paid $300 in $100 and on the way out gave her phone number to Maxwell, she told the jury.Maxwell would call her to schedule the appointment, and sometimes it was her assistant Sarah Kellen. Carolyn said she sometimes called Epstein to set up an appointment because she was 'young and $300 was a lot of money'.Sometimes Maxwell would call Carolyn's home and her mother would take the call, shouting to her daughter that she had a call.She also said she was addicted to painkillers.Carolyn said that each time she went to the house she would go into the kitchen where she would see Maxwell. If Epstein was out she would say he would be back soon.Carolyn admitted to Maxwell - and later Epstein - that her mother was an alcoholic and that she had been abused as a child, she told the jury. One time Maxwell asked her if she wanted to travel to an island, which Carolyn took to mean Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.Carolyn said: 'I told her there was no way in hell my mom was going to let me leave the country. I told her I was 14. Asked by prosecutor Maurene Comey how old she was, Carolyn said: 'I was 14'.'I am so petrified that my daughters are going to be trafficked'.The emotional moment came after Maxwell's defence lawyers revealed that Carolyn got $446,000 after settling a 2009 civil claim against Epstein.She also got $2.8m after filing a more recent claim with the Epstein victims compensation fund.In a bizarre exchange Maxwell's lawyer Jeff Pagliuca asked Carolyn if during her interviews with prosecutors she talked about a 'seeing a photograph of Ms Maxwell pregnant?'He asked: 'You claimed you saw a photograph of her in Epstein's house, pregnant?' Carolyn replied: 'Nude and pregnant'. She was shown a photograph but said that was not the image.At the end of the day prosecutors said they could rest their case as early as Thursday meaning the final accuser, Annie, is likely to be called next.