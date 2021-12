© Mirrorpix / MEGA



Jeffrey Epstein's longtime housekeeper on Thursday testified that Ghislaine Maxwell was the "lady of the house" at the powerful pedophile's Florida mansion — and that countless young women hung out there, including two who appeared to be minors.Alessi recalled seeing two girls who appeared to be minors over the course of his employment, which ended in 2002. He identified one of the two as "Jane" — a Maxwell accuser who testified earlier this week — describing her as a "striking, beautiful" girl who looked to be around 14 or 15.Either Epstein or Maxwell would instruct him to pick up Jane or Giuffre and shuttle them to the mansion, Alessi testified.During his testimony, he recalled how Maxwell had a Yorkshire terrier dog named Max from the time that he met her in 1991. On Tuesday, Jane testified that Maxwell had the same breed of dog when she met her and Epstein in the summer of 1994 at the age of 14."She traveled with Ms. Maxwell all the time," Alessi said of the pooch, adding that he had to give Max a bath before each trip.Prosecutors also asked Alessi to flip through a 58-page employee handbook and asked him to say which of the dozens of pages he recognized.A juror appeared to nod off during the painstakingly long process, after which Alessi went back and was asked to read some of the instructions aloud.Alessi said Epstein was at his Palm Beach home, one of several residences he owned, nearly every weekend, and that Maxwell accompanied him "95 percent of the time."