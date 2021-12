© Judicial Watch

Judicial Watch announced today that it received 4 pages of records from the Secret Service that reveal that Bill Clinton took a trip with Ghislaine Maxwell to India. Maxwell, a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, who is now on trial for sex trafficking and other charges.The documents were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Secret Service asking for information about any trips Bill Clinton took with Ghislaine Maxwell.The records include exchanges between Secret Service officers about a trip that Maxwell went on with President Clinton. In a November 20, 2003, email exchange titled 'requested info', a Secret Service official advises a colleague, "The LA lead is [redacted]. Manifest to Osaka and LA (has not been confirmed but this should not deviate too much). FPOTUS Clinton [redacted] Ghislaine Maxwell [redacted]. Crew [redacted]."The colleague replied, "Thanks [redacted] info helps. I'll have the prelim sent to my office by this evening so the twx [teletype] can go out tomorrow [redacted]."On November 22, 2003, a Secret Service agent responded to the same chain, writing,An official replies, "Thanks [redacted] I met with the [redacted] today and they had given me that info along with [redacted] (another addition), so we have 4 crew members and 12 staff and [redacted] USSS [redacted] total. Not sure if they are feeding our [redacted] USSS, so I'll have food and drinks waiting for them. Cheers".Another agent responded, "as far as crew and usss are concerned then that is correct - staff/guest list could change - as you see [redacted] but I don't think drastically. I just heard about [redacted] from my saic [Special Agent-in-Charge]. If you are able to get my guys food then it is greatly appreciated - evn [sic] an attempt. All you guys in Honolulu have made my job much less difficult. Thank you for all your help."Finally, an agent wrote "[Redacted] no problem. We're here to help and happy to do so. I know your guys have been run through the ringer and I think everyone wants to see this trip get over, so if I can help make their trip a little nicer, that's the least we can do. I heard that when they flew from Oslo to Hong Kong via Russia fuel stop, they had nothing to eat that entire trip, so I don't want that to happen again."Judicial Watch previously sued the Secret Service for records about any Bill Clinton trips to Epstein's private island.