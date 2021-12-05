Puppet Masters
New Secret Service documents reveal Bill Clinton's trip with Ghislaine Maxwell to India
Judicial Watch
Tue, 30 Nov 2021 00:00 UTC
The documents were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Secret Service asking for information about any trips Bill Clinton took with Ghislaine Maxwell.
The records include exchanges between Secret Service officers about a trip that Maxwell went on with President Clinton. In a November 20, 2003, email exchange titled 'requested info', a Secret Service official advises a colleague, "The LA lead is [redacted]. Manifest to Osaka and LA (has not been confirmed but this should not deviate too much). FPOTUS Clinton [redacted] Ghislaine Maxwell [redacted]. Crew [redacted]."
The colleague replied, "Thanks [redacted] info helps. I'll have the prelim sent to my office by this evening so the twx [teletype] can go out tomorrow [redacted]."
On November 22, 2003, a Secret Service agent responded to the same chain, writing, "[Redacted] I have just received an updated manifest for the trip to LA. The additional names are [redacted]. Hope this doesn't create too many issues for you. I've attached the passport list. Thanks [redacted]; Agra, India to Los Angeles, CA (via Japan for fuel stop)".
An official replies, "Thanks [redacted] I met with the [redacted] today and they had given me that info along with [redacted] (another addition), so we have 4 crew members and 12 staff and [redacted] USSS [redacted] total. Not sure if they are feeding our [redacted] USSS, so I'll have food and drinks waiting for them. Cheers".
Another agent responded, "as far as crew and usss are concerned then that is correct - staff/guest list could change - as you see [redacted] but I don't think drastically. I just heard about [redacted] from my saic [Special Agent-in-Charge]. If you are able to get my guys food then it is greatly appreciated - evn [sic] an attempt. All you guys in Honolulu have made my job much less difficult. Thank you for all your help."
Finally, an agent wrote "[Redacted] no problem. We're here to help and happy to do so. I know your guys have been run through the ringer and I think everyone wants to see this trip get over, so if I can help make their trip a little nicer, that's the least we can do. I heard that when they flew from Oslo to Hong Kong via Russia fuel stop, they had nothing to eat that entire trip, so I don't want that to happen again."
"This new information raises more questions about the extent and nature of the relationship between Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.
Judicial Watch previously sued the Secret Service for records about any Bill Clinton trips to Epstein's private island.
