The pilot who flew pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell between their high-end haunts has testified at her sex-trafficking trial, confirming certain VIPs were on board.Larry Visoski, who testified he flew Epstein to his private island in the Caribbean "at least every 10 days for 20 years," told the court on Tuesday during the second day of Maxwell's trial that it was "not unusual" for Maxwell - Epstein's close confidante and the alleged procurer of the young girls from whom he received "erotic massages" - to sit with him in the cockpit and fly his helicopters.The accused child sex trafficker is a licensed helicopter pilot, though it's not clear how many of the flights Visoski made with Epstein were made with her present - in the cockpit or elsewhere on the plane. He did recall flying both a "powder-blue-eyed" singer from Interlochen Music Camp in Michigan and was familiar with Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Roberts Giuffre) who has accused both Epstein and Britain's Prince Andrew of abuse.It included a list of 704 flights that were previously unknown to the public, many dating from a three year 'gap' in the public record, from 2013 to 2016, when the jets' movements were told to be "unaccounted for." The mistakenly released records do not include passenger names, but may "offer clues" about the travel destinations of Epstein's closest companions, Insider noted.