Wednesday on PBS's "NewsHour," billionaire Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said "he's dead" when asked about what lesson he learned from his previously admitted "mistake" of meeting with now-deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.Anchor Judy Woodruff said, "You had a number of meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, who — when you met him 10 years ago — he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from minors. What did you know about him when you were meeting with him, as you've said yourself, in the hopes of raising money?"Gates said, "I said I regretted having those dinners, and there's nothing, absolutely nothing new on that."Woodruff pressed, "Is there a lesson for you, for anyone else looking at this?"