Story at-a-glance

Judy K. Brown's book, "Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story," details the conspiracy of silence surrounding the biggest alleged pedophile and sex trafficking mogul of our time, Jeffrey Epstein, and his network of rich and powerful people, which includes Bill Gates

Corruption is rampant throughout our public health agencies and medical organizations. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funds the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. and the Medicine & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the U.K.

The Gates Foundation also owns shares in Pfizer and BioNTech, raising questions about corruption in the FDA and IHMA, both of which appear to have given Pfizer's COVID shot preferential treatment despite overwhelming safety concerns and questionable effectiveness

The Gates Foundation is also a primary funder of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which was responsible for the grossly inaccurate modeling that led to several governors ordering COVID patients to be sent into nursing homes

Gates is now calling on the western world to sacrifice itself in order to stave off climate change. But the climate change crisis, like the COVID pandemic, is a red herring, used to justify the implementation of the Great Reset

Gates and Epstein

Gates Funds UK and US Public Health Organizations

"The [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] has given full approval to Gates's vaccines because it has been under tremendous political pressure to do so. Even CNBC reported that 'Federal health officials had been under mounting pressure from the scientific community and advocacy groups to fully approve Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine ...'



Meanwhile, in London, an investigation has revealed that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are the primary funders of the UK's Medicine & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency just as they are [of] the FDA in the United States.



The SEC has done absolutely NOTHING about insider information since Gates is also a MAJOR shareholder in Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA. There are reliable medical organizations opposing these vaccines despite the approval by two regulatory agencies that are taking money from Gates which only introduces conflicts of interest and potential corruption ...



The FDA has NEVER approved a completely new type of medicine in less than one year, which raises serious questions about corruption. The average time it takes to get approval from the FDA is 12 years!"

"At the time, the Chief Executive of the MHRA, Dr. June Raine said the MHRA had 'carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits outweigh any risk.'



We are left wondering if Dr. June Raine and the MHRA have even read the results of the extremely short and small study.7 If they have then they would have seen that 86% of children in the study suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to extremely serious.8



Just 1,127 children took part of the trial, however only 1,097 children completed the trial, with 30 of them not participating after being given the first dose of the Pfizer jab. The results do not state why the 30 children did not go on to complete the trial ... Can we really trust the MHRA to remain impartial when its primary funder is the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, who also own shares in Pfizer and BioNTech? We don't think so."

Gates Is Heavily Invested in Drug Companies

Gates-Funded Forecasting Led to Nursing Home 'Death Warrants'

"New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is finally facing the heat for his botched and criminally negligent coronavirus response policies, yet no one seems to be asking why Cuomo and select governors made the fateful decisions that led to the excess deaths ...



In March and early April, politicians were informed by the modeling 'experts' at Gates-funded IHME that their hospitals were about to be completely overrun by coronavirus patients.



Modelers from IHME claimed this massive surge would cause hospitals to run out of lifesaving equipment in a matter of days, not weeks or months. Time was of the essence, and now was the time for rapid decision making, the modelers claimed. On two separate April 1 and April 2 press conferences, Cuomo made clear that his policy decisions were based off of the IHME model."

"The buck does indeed stop with the elected leaders who made the fateful decisions to send sick COVID patients into nursing homes, lock down their states, and mask up their citizens in perpetuity, but that's only half of the story.



The bad data they used almost exclusively came from the Gates network, which has trafficked in pseudoscience and has demonstrated complete incompetence and reckless forecasting since the beginning of last year."

COVID-19 — A Launch Pad for the Great Reset

The Great Reset

"Upheaval can yield new understanding and opportunity. Outdated or unjust norms can succumb to society's pressing need for better approaches. For example, the need for massive and urgent government intervention has drawn fresh attention to social safety nets and the possibility of dramatic policy enhancements.



Tragic consequences of racial discrimination have catapulted awareness of systemic problems and triggered prospects for much-needed social reforms. Rapid environmental improvements linked to economic shutdown have rekindled consciousness of the profound interconnections between ecosystems, economies, and societies ...



Rather than passively allowing norms to evolve through inertia or randomness, we can all pursue actions for Response and, soon enough, Recovery in a manner that improve the odds of a Reset toward better long-term outcomes.



Fortunately, we already have a strong starting point for what the world's economic, social, and environmental outcomes should be. Five years ago, in 2015, all 193 UN member states agreed on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a common set of priorities to be achieved in all countries by 2030."

Sources

In the video below, Russell Brand discusses Judy K. Brown's book, "Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story," which details the conspiracy of silence surrounding the biggest alleged pedophile and sex trafficking mogul of our time, Jeffrey Epstein.The media's refusal to dig into the Epstein story, Brand says, suggests the media are part of a corrupted establishment that protects the rich and powerful, no matter what. One rich and powerful person who enjoys the legacy media's protection is Bill Gates.Brand cites an article in The Daily Beast,claiming Gates had dozens of meetings with Epstein between 2011 and 2014 alone, typically at Epstein's Manhattan home. When news of Gates' relationship with Epstein emerged in 2019, Melinda Gates reportedly contacted a divorce attorney.According to The Daily Beast, Gates "encouraged Epstein to rehabilitate his image in the media." If true, this suggests Gates may indeed have been closer to Epstein than he's been letting on. An anonymous source who claims to have been present at several of the meetings has said the two were "very close."The Daily Beast also claims that "people familiar with the matter said Gates found freedom in Epstein's lair, where he met a rotating cast of bold-faced names and discussed worldly issues between rounds of jokes and gossip — a 'men's club' atmosphere that irritated Melinda."Speaking with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, Gates dismisses his relationship with the notorious sex trafficker of minors as nothing more than a naïve attempt to secure funding for his public health efforts.Seeing how the extent of Epstein's interest in public health seems to have been an obsession with the idea of creating his own race of super humans by having sex slaves give birth to his babies,this excuse seems flimsy at best. Epstein also donated money to the Worldwide Transhumanist Association.Gates is now trying to wiggle out from beneath Epstein's dark shadow, calling their meetings "a mistake." Brand may be right, however, when he says that the story of Gates' relationship with Epstein really highlights the importance of retaining our autonomy, and to not blindly follow people who claim superiority over us.Gates is as flawed as anyone else, and perhaps more so, as wealth and power breed corruption, and allow people to pursue interests that would not or could not be pursued unless you have the money and influence to ensure secrecy.If we've learned anything over the past year and a half, it's that corruption is rampant throughout our public health agencies and medical organizations. As reported by Armstrong Economics, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funds — and therefore has significant influence over — public health agencies in both the United States and the U.K.:The London investigation they're referring to was published in The Daily Expose August 20, 2021.The MHRA, the British version of the U.S. FDA, actually receives most of its funding from the Gates Foundation, the investigation found.June 4, 2021, the MHRA extended its emergency use authorization of the Pfizer jab to children between the ages of 12 and 15, despite known risks of heart inflammation. The Daily Expose writes:The Gates Foundation also owns "major shares" in both Pfizer and BioNTech, which jointly developed a COVID shot that August 23, 2021, was granted full approvalfor use in people 16 years of age and older by the FDA.The Gates Foundation started shifting its investments into pharmaceuticals in 2002. That year, Gates invested $205 million into nine large drug companies, including Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. "The decision to take stakes in individual firms appears to be a shift in strategy, and for the first time aligns the charity's interests with those of the drugs firms," The Guardian reported at the time.According to The Motley Fool,Gates initially invested in Pfizer "with the stated intention of 'expand[ing] access to the pharmaceutical company's all-in-one injectable contraceptive." Once the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Gates predicted early on that Pfizer would be the first to get emergency use approval.The Gates Foundation didn't pick up BioNTech shares until September 2019, just three months before the COVID pandemic emerged, when it bought $55 million worth of shares.The Gates Foundation has also shelled out hundreds of millions of dollars to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), which was responsible for the ill-fatedly inaccurate modeling that led to several governors issuing "nursing home death warrants." The Strategic Culture Foundation writes:In one of those press conferences, Cuomo thanked the Gates Foundation "for the national service that they've done." The Pennsylvania Health Department also used IHME models to navigate its response. Even federal bureaucrats like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, both of whom have personal ties to Gates as well, leaned on the IHME forecasts to justify lockdowns, business closures and curfews.In the end, the IHME models didn't pan out. They weren't even close. "For example, IHME used a 3+% death rate when the real number 'from' COVID-19 is only around 0.1%," Strategic Culture Foundation writes, adding:Not surprisingly, Gates has stayed mum on the gross failures of the IHME. As noted by the Strategic Culture Foundation,he has "seamlessly washed his hands of COVID mania and has moved on to demanding that the western world sacrifice itself in the name of the latest 'crisis' that is climate change."Of course, Gates' "green" plans will also grow his own wealth, just like the COVID pandemic has done. Indeed, the so-called "climate change crisis" is nothing but another tool to implement the Great Reset, which will forever alter the face of society and commerce, shifting virtually all wealth and ownership to a few technocrats at the top, leaving regular people with no wealth or freedom to speak of.Considering Gates' position within the technocratic elite, it's no surprise his fingerprints can be found on all the necessary chess pieces of this global chess game. As you may recall, the Gates Foundation co-sponsored the pandemic preparedness simulation for a "novel coronavirus," known as Event 201, in October 2019 along with the World Economic Forum and Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.The event eerily predicted what would happen just 10 weeks later, when COVID-19 appeared. Both the Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum are also partneredwith the United Nations which, while keeping a relatively low profile, appears to be at the heart of the globalist takeover agenda.Beyond pandemic preparedness and response, the justification for the implementation of the Great Reset agenda in its totality will be climate change.The World Economic Forum, while a private organization, works as the social and economic branch of the U.N. and is a key driving force behind modern technocracy and the Great Reset agenda. Its founder and chairman, Klaus Schwab, publicly declared the need for a global "reset" to restore order in June 2020.Technocratic rule, which is what the Great Reset will bring about, hinges on the use of technology — in particular artificial intelligence, digital surveillance and Big Data collection (which is what 5G is for) — and the digitization of industry, banking and government, which in turn allows for the automation of social engineering and social rule (although that part is never expressly stated).Beyond pandemic preparedness and response, the justification for the implementation of the Great Reset agenda in its totality will be climate change. The Great Reset, sometimes referred to as the "build back better" plan, specifically calls for all nations to implement "green" regulations and "sustainable development goals"as part of the post-COVID recovery effort.But the end goal is far from what the typical person envisions when they hear these plans. The end goal is to turn us into serfs without rights to privacy, private ownership or anything else. In short, the pandemic is being used to destroy the local economies around the world, which will then allow the World Economic Forum to come in and "rescue" debt-ridden countries. The price for this salvation is your liberty.The Great Reset is not some wild conspiracy theory but a publicly released agenda that is moving forward, whether we like it or not.Many world leaders have spoken about it in an official capacity, and in June 2020, Zia Khan, senior vice president of innovation at the Rockefeller Foundation penned the article"Rebuilding Toward the Great Reset: Crisis, COVID-19, and the Sustainable Development Goals," reviewing the "social crisis" necessitating the world's acceptance of a new world order.The article was co-written with John McArthur, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, which is one of several technocratic think-tanks. Keeping in mind what I've just said about what the Great Reset is really all about, and the justifications used to implement the theft of wealth and freedom, read how they posit these changes as being in your best interest:I believe the only way to stop it is through our collective responses to the various pieces and parts of the plan that are being rolled out. They want you to believe that none of the things being introduced have anything to do with each other but, in fact, they are all pieces of the same puzzle.It would be a tragic mistake to trust Gates or any of the other players that are being brought before us as saviors of the day. They're all wolves in sheep's clothing. The Great Reset is at our doorstep, and your freedom, and that of future generations, hinges on you fighting to keep it.Our best bet right now is to involve ourselves in local governance, be it your child's school board or local government, and engaging in peaceful civil disobedience.Gates may be presented as an all-knowing genius whose mission it is to keep us healthy and safe, but his activities are inconsistent with and fail to match his carefully manufactured persona. Again and again, Gates has wielded influence in matters where lies have been told and public health and human rights have been decimated for profit.