A psychologist and expert on "false memories" who has testified or consulted in high-profile trials — including Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby's — was called to the stand in Ghislaine Maxwell's case by her defense lawyers Thursday as part of their attempts to undermine her accusers' testimony.Elizabeth Loftus, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, was questioned by Maxwell attorney Bobbi Sternheim, about how a person's memories can be influenced or constructed."Emotion is no guarantee that you're dealing with an authentic memory," she told the jury."People do seem to be more willing to accept suggestions when it's going to fit with their prior beliefs or fit with their motives," Loftus said."You wrote a book called 'Witness for the Defense'?" Pomerantz asked."Yes," Loftus replied.