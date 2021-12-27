© Reuters



The panel of six men and six women is weighing six federal charges against the British socialiteThe jury in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial resumed its fourth day of deliberations on Monday after requesting a break over the holiday weekend.The socialite and alleged madam for Jeffrey Epstein has pleaded not guilty to six federal charges, including one for sex trafficking of a minor and one for sex trafficking conspiracy. The four other charges related to the Mann Act, which bars transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity.The government called a slew of witnesses over 10 days of testimony, including four women who alleged they were sexually abused by Epstein. In closing for the prosecution on Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said: "Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable."The defence presented only a handful of witnesses over two days of testimony, including one former assistant who said she had never seen Ms Maxwell or Epstein engage in inappropriate behaviour with girls.Ms Maxwell refused to take the stand in her own defence, telling US District Judge Alison Nathan on 17 December: "Your honour, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there's no reason for me to testify."Closing for the defence, Ms Maxwell's attorney Laura Menninger told the jury: "I am not here to defend Jeffrey Epstein. He is not my client."The US presented evidence like a sensational tabloid. These were things that Epstein did, perhaps, his crimes. But Ghislaine Maxwell is not Epstein."Ms Menninger highlighted the "37,000 photos" not presented by the prosecution as she argued that the evidence had been tailored to paint Ms Maxwell in the worst possible light.She also argued that witnesses called by the state had been "manipulated" into fitting a broader narrative.It's impossible to say how long the jury will take to come to a verdict on each of the six charges. Experts had speculated that jurors would aim to have the trial wrapped up before Christmas arrives.But asked on Wednesday if they wanted to continue deliberating the next day, jurors said: "No, thank you."Judge Nathan subsequently sent jurors home until next week, meaning Ms Maxwell had to spend her 60th birthday - which falls on Christmas Day - behind bars.