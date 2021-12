A bribery case in southern Russia indicates the country had troops stationed in eastern Ukraine, contradicting a long-held Kremlin position that it has never been a party to the conflict in the region.The verdict in the case against V.H. Zaboluyev, the deputy manager of a food supplier in Rostov-on-Don, a city near eastern Ukraine, states that he oversaw the procurement and delivery of food to "Russian military personnel located in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR)."DPR and LPR refer to parts of two regions in eastern Ukraine controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists since war broke out in early 2014 following the toppling of pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych., according to the verdict, which was published on the court's website last month. However, media only recently discovered the text., according to calculations by RFE/RL.It's unclear whether any of the supplies went to separatist forcesWhen asked to comment about those details in the verdict,The United States and its allies have long said that thousands of Russian troops and large amounts of Russian equipment, munitions, and supplies are propping up separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.Russian President VladimirA U.S. State Department spokesperson told RFE/RL that the details in the verdict "demonstrate that Moscow cannot credibly deny it isn't a party to the conflict" and called on Russia to play a constructive role in advancing a stalled peace process.The court controversy comes amid growing fears Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine, something the Kremlin has also denied. Russia currently has about 100,000 troops stationed on its border with Ukraine.The United States and its European allies have warned Russia it would face severe economic sanctions and other consequences if it were to attack Ukraine.