"It is time that the reign of criminals who are destroying our city ... to come to an end. It comes to an end when we take the steps to be more aggressive with law enforcement, more aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerant of all the bullshit that has destroyed our city. We are going to turn this around," Breed said at a press conference.
Breed lauded San Francisco as a city that prided itself on compassion and rehabilitation but noted that its compassion should not be mistaken for weakness or indifference. "We are not a city where anything goes," she said, according to CBS San Francisco.
Breed's "tough love" initiative includes an emergency intervention plan for the Tenderloin district, securing emergency police funding, amending surveillance ordinances so law enforcement can prevent and interrupt crime in real-time and disrupting the illegal street sales of stolen goods. The latter, she noted, was not just a public safety issue, but also something that has been contributing to retail theft.
In recent months, retailers such as Walgreens and Safeway have closed multiple stores in San Francisco as a result of rampant and brazen shoplifting.
Comment: See:
- San Francisco Safeway store now closing earlier due to rampant shoplifting
- San Francisco's stores board up windows, hire armed guards, as robbery and looting soars after 'reclassification' of laws
- Dozens of San Francisco area stores, pharmacies hit by mobs of smash-and-grab looters: 'Hurts us all'
Under Proposition 47, a California ballot initiative passed in 2014, theft of less than $950 in goods is treated as a nonviolent misdemeanor and rarely prosecuted. Stores often tell employees and security guards not to intervene when they witness a crime, citing a fear of lawsuits and personal safety, according to the Wall Street Journal.
There were 3,375 reports of larceny theft citywide in November — the overwhelming majority of which were car break-ins. Tourist hotspots like Fisherman's Wharf and Chinatown have seen 876 reports of smash-and-grabs in November, up from 442 last year, CBS San Francisco reported.
San Francisco is hardly alone in fighting rising crime. Cities such as Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia have seen a dramatic rise in violence and crime since the push from Democratic lawmakers to defund the police following the George Floyd protests.
While Breed is hoping to rein in crime all over San Francisco, the Tenderloin district has "obvious problems" she noted.
"Just imagine if you had to walk your kids down the streets of the Tenderloin every single day with people shooting up (on drugs), selling drugs and because the sidewalks were so packed with people, you had to walk out into the streets in incoming traffic on a regular basis," she reportedly said.
"At the end of the day, the safety of the people of San Francisco is the most important thing to me. We are past the point where what we see is even remotely acceptable," Breed concluded.
Comment: It's likely that the "defund the police" movement will be looked back upon as the single stupidest initiative ever to come out of the twisted minds of progressives. The proof is in the pudding.
See also: