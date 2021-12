© CBS San Francisco

Democratic Mayor London Breed launched an emergency police intervention on Tuesday targeting San Francisco's rising crime and drug problem, particularly in the city's Tenderloin district, and called "bullshit" on left-wing policies such as defunding the police.Breed lauded San Francisco as a city that prided itself on compassion and rehabilitation but noted thatIn recent months, retailers such as Walgreens and Safeway have closed multiple stores in San Francisco as a result of rampant and brazen shoplifting.There were 3,375 reports of larceny theft citywide in November — the overwhelming majority of which were car break-ins. Tourist hotspots like Fisherman's Wharf and Chinatown have seen 876 reports of smash-and-grabs in November, up from 442 last year, CBS San Francisco reported.While Breed is hoping to rein in crime all over San Francisco, the Tenderloin district has "obvious problems" she noted."Just imagine if you had to walk your kids down the streets of the Tenderloin every single day with people shooting up (on drugs), selling drugs and because the sidewalks were so packed with people, you had to walk out into the streets in incoming traffic on a regular basis," she reportedly said."At the end of the day, the safety of the people of San Francisco is the most important thing to me. We are past the point where what we see is even remotely acceptable," Breed concluded.