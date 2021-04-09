san francisco

The number of people who moved from San Francisco to Texas increased by 32.1 percent between 2019 to 2020, and those who moved to Florida jumped by 46.2 percent.

One of the most liberal cities in the country, San Francisco, California, lost the most residents between 2019 and 2020, out of every major US city, according to a new study.

The report by the commercial realty firm CBRE Group reported that the city lost about 18 residents per 1,000 people in 2020, compared to losing just 9 residents out of every 1,000 the previous year. The majority of former residents, moved to other areas of the Golden State, but the number of people moving to Florida and Texas spiked compared to 2019. The number of people who moved from San Francisco to Texas increased by 32.1 percent between 2019 to 2020, and those who moved to Florida jumped by 46.2 percent.

A spokesperson for CBRE told Business Insider that the information was analyzed using the USPS records of individual permanent address changes between 2019 and 2020 to track how the coronavirus pandemic affected migration patterns.

The largest contributing factor used to be the biggest draw to the area. Tech companies' employees transitioned to working remotely as a result of the coronavirus. Once commuting was no longer a factor, employees moved out of San Francisco to more affordable locations. According to the data, as many as 89,000 households moved out of San Francisco between March and November 2020.

So many Californians fled the state that it is projected that the Golden State could lose a House seat and electoral vote for first time.

Californians have also expressed disdain for the state and local governments' onerous lockdowns, proven by evidenced by large protests across the state as well as a well funded and supported recall effort aimed at removing Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom from office.