The number of people who moved from San Francisco to Texas increased by 32.1 percent between 2019 to 2020, and those who moved to Florida jumped by 46.2 percent.One of the most liberal cities in the country, San Francisco, California, lost the most residents between 2019 and 2020, out of every major US city, according to a new study.A spokesperson for CBRE told Business Insider that the information was analyzed using the USPS records of individual permanent address changes between 2019 and 2020 to track how the coronavirus pandemic affected migration patterns.Californians have also expressed disdain for the state and local governments' onerous lockdowns, proven by evidenced by large protests across the state as well as a well funded and supported recall effort aimed at removing Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom from office.