California is in terminal collapse and crisis.

About the Author:

Martin Sieff: During his 24 years as a senior foreign correspondent for The Washington Times and United Press International, Sieff reported from more than 70 nations and covered 12 wars. He has specialized in US and global economic issues.

California now fulfills Fyodor Dostoyevsky's nightmare vision in his prophetic masterpiece "The Possessed" as to what unlimited liberalism must inevitably create - if not stopped in its tracks and rolled back.But what we are now seeing in America's most populous state is the complete internal collapse of the entire liberal progressive civilization and the society that has most frantically tried to fulfill itespecially through the two famously American industries of aerospace and motion pictures. Telecommunications, computers and Artificial Intelligence are now led from Silicon Valley and the state has dominated the national politics of the United States too.California rapidly grew into the wealthiest and largest population US state. It has produced two two-term presidents (Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan), one of the most important Chief Justices of the Supreme Court (Earl Warren) and the likely next president - current Vice President Kamala Harris if 78-year-old Joe Biden cannot complete his term.From 1928 to 2004, 14 out of 19 winning presidential election tickets included someone from either California or Texas and Biden's choice of Harris put California back at the heart of national electoral politics last year.It has not elected a single Republican to national or statewide office since reelecting incumbent Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2006. In 2016, then-Governor Jerry Brown notoriously notoriously handed out state accreditation and driving licenses to untold hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, secure in the knowledge that they would all vote Democrat and so it proved. Registered Democrats now hold a 46 percent to 24 percent advantage over registered Republicans statewide.California also holdson the national Democratic leadership in Congress throughand her key allies such aswhose farcical bungles in the two impeachments of President Donald Trump did not dent his immutable position as one of Pelosi's most youthful favored sons (he is merely 60) at all.Governor Gavin Newsom, farcically promoted by the national Mainstream Media (MSM) as a heroic White Knight in Shining Armor in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring has been exposed even in his own state as a catastrophic bungler and hypocrite who has never had a clue what he was - or more usually was not - doing. As I write, California's sick and tired citizens are close to providing the 1.5 million signatures necessary to pull Newsom into what would certainly be a chaotic recall election.The slavish media - told what to think by the mindless Los Angeles Times (once a great newspaper) and even more infantile San Francisco Chronicle -but they have been exhaustively documented.Witless romanticin forests between clumps of trees that would limit fire outbreaks in hot weather. Far from "protecting the trees" and wildlife, as the kneejerk Greens demanded, the ending of windbreak spaces instead allowed forest fires to blaze on an unprecedented scale and at record speed.At the same time, multiple millions of people sweated in even luxury suburbs through the rolling heat waves without any air conditioning relief because theunable to generate the necessary reliable requisite power levels at vital times.the state's largest city and arguably the most populous now in the United States, has become a byword forand especially the stronghold of the enormous, ultraviolent and rapidly growingroutinely mislabeled as a mere "gang" in media reports.- again unacknowledged in the liberal media -However, President Joe Biden has already ensured with his initial Executive Orders that the old open border policies of both Democratic presidents (Bill Clinton and Barack Obama) and Republican ones (Ronald Reagan and both George Bush's) is being restored so they can flood back in again.- America's "anything goes" city -Its most famous, historically popular and beautiful stylish locations are now swamped with aggressive, unsanitary street people who openly urinate and defecate in the streets. Public services, long superb, are now appalling.Even the mindless liberal suburban classes who have relentlessly voted for and imposed these catastrophic polices over the past 40 and more yearseven for them.It is a high taxation society with a huge, impoverished, unemployed and unemployable destitute class where the middle class is annihilated, organized gangs and general chaotic street crime including muggings, rapes and murders metastasize in all major urban areas and gangs more numerous and heavily armed than the police operate openly with impunity.It is a society where unlimited abortion on demand to and even beyond the point of birth is acclaimed as a "moral" imperative supposedly superior to all the Ten Commandments.- if not stopped in its tracks and rolled back.As goes California, so goes the rest of the United States: For a hundred years, since the infant silent movie industry entranced the entire world before and during World War I, that simple mantra has held true.But if America's [sic California's] future now has no future - what future can the rest of America look forward to?