"The chief, the top 10 proponents, the people that are behind this are members of the Three Percenters - the right wing militia group, the Proud Boys, supported the insurrection, are folks that quite literally enthusiastically support QAnon conspiracies, and so that's the origin here."

"Our statewide movement has taken a giant step toward removing Gavin Newsom from office. Over 2.1 million Californians - Democrats, Republicans, and Independents - have signed this recall petition and made it clear that they are ready to turn the page on an elitist administration that has disregarded science while hurting millions of California families."

Backers of the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom said thatby Wednesday's deadline, a number that will likely far exceed the required threshold even if a fraction prove to be invalid.triggering what could be a wildly expensive race later this year to protect the Democratic governor's seat in one of the bluest states in the country.Newsom told The View Tuesday:The over 2 million signatures will be verified by 58 California county officials, who will toss any deemed invalid. But over 83% of those counted so far have been validated, a rate that would lead to far more acceptable signatures than the 1.5 million required.Dave Gillard, a Republican recall strategist, said Wednesday thatadding that theFaulconer told the Daily Caller News Foundation:Under California state law , the recall ballot will ask voters if they want to recall Newsom, and if so, whom do they want to replace him. Since Newsom is barred from appearing among the recall candidates, a Republican could win with just a plurality of votes if the GOP can convince a majority of voters to oust the incumbent governor.But Republicans likely face an uphill battle in the deeply Democratic state. Newsom has alreadyand lost to President Joe Biden by over 5 million votes