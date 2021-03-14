The Associated Press reported Newsom told local television station KQED about attacks by his critics on his administration's broader policy agenda:
"It's about immigration. It's about our health care policies. It's about our criminal justice reform. It's about the diversity of the state. It's about our clean air, clean water programs, meeting our environmental strategies."A group called RecallGavin2020 started a petition this year to get a ballot measure that would, if approved, remove Newsom from office. The group cites his handling of the pandemic, especially the harm they say his executive orders have caused to small businesses.
Orrin Heatlie, chairman of The California Patriot Coalition, RecallGavin2020 Committee, said:
"The People of California are speaking loud and clear. We have cleared another milestone. Politics as usual in California are over as we know it to be."Newsom faced backlash and charges of hypocrisy after being spotted at an expensive French restaurant dining indoors as the state remained on widespread lockdown as a result of orders he put in place. He reportedly told the station about the incident and commented in regards to the state's vaccine distribution to vulnerable communities:
"You know, I owned up to that. And no one hid from that. And that was a mistake. Crystal clear. In many respects, we could have gone a little earlier with this overlay, and that's something in hindsight you consider and you reflect on at the same time."The group has already submitted some signatures to local registrars and a recall election could be held 60 and 80 days after the final certification of signatures.
