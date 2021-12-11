© David Levene/The Guardian



Britain's top public health officials have advised ministers that "stringent national measures" need to be imposed by 18 December to avoid Covid hospitalisations surpassing last winter's peak, according to documents leaked to the Guardian.Sajid Javid,In an interview with the Guardian, the epidemiologist Prof Neil Ferguson said the total could be double that number.for England this week but cabinet minister Michael Gove, who chaired a Cobra meeting on Friday, said the government had been presented with some "very challenging information" about the speed of the spread.The Guardian has seen leaked advice from UKHSA for Javid marked "official, sensitive" saying: "The key point is thatif doubling times stay at 2.5 days. Even if doubling times rise to around 5 days, stringent action is likely still needed in December."It adds:means that action to limit pressures on the health system might have to come earlier than intuition suggests."Its calculations suggest that even if Omicron causes a less severe hospitalisation rate of 1% or 0.5% compared with Delta's 1.5%, then "stringent national measures'" would be needed by 18 December at the latest.On the current trajectory of 2.5 days doubling time, and without any further restrictions, the document warns that Omicron cases could be at 248,000 cases a day by 19 December. It also stresses thatof Omicron prevalence and doubling times seen in the UK so far.The document does not detail what the necessary curbs would be but defines "stringent national measures" as those that bring the R (reproduction) number below 1.Further measures, now being referred to asfor contacts of Covid cases,As the ministers convened a Cobra meeting to discuss Omicron, the level of concern about the variant is rising among its scientific and public health advisers. There were more than 58,000 new confirmed UK daily cases of Covid on Friday - the highest level since January - with 120 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.Cobra, which involved the four nations of the UK, was chaired by Gove, the levelling up secretary, as, Carrie Johnson.He warned that evidence suggestsSturgeon warned of a "potential tsunami" of Omicron infections as the new variant brings "the fastest exponential growth we have seen in this pandemic so far". At an unscheduled televised Covid update on Friday, the first minister said that "frankness" with the public was necessary, as the Scottish government published an evidence paper suggesting Omicron is "rising exponentially".It came asto counter the impact of Omicron. The first minister, Mark Drakeford, also suggested it would be wise for businesses and public sector leaders toHe said: "We will be issuing new guidance for visiting in care homes and hospitals. We want to do all we can to support visiting where it is safe to do so but, if we see a new wave of cases, some strengthened measures to protect patients and residents may be needed."A government spokesperson said: "There are no plans for further restrictions. Plan B is the proportionate approach given what we know at this stage about the Omicron variant."The government will continue to look closely at all the emerging data and we'll keep our measures under review as we learn more about this variant."