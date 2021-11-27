On Friday, Helene Probst, Deputy Director of the National Board of Health, told the press that the decision came at a time of concern for the Nordic nation, as Covid cases continue to rise.
"We have seen a worrying infection in the hospitals, and that the number of hospitalizations has risen to over 400," she stated.The board's recommendation comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended on Thursday that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine could be safely used in children from the age of five.
I am really happy that we now have an approval for children aged between five and 11 years old. We need that. We are still in the midst of an epidemic and a historic health crisis.
Probst stated that while children in the age group were not at risk of developing severe Covid-19, vaccinating them could help protect family and friends.
"We want to break those chains of infection with the vaccination," she added.
Comment: The mRNA vaccine for children is much more dangerous that the virus itself. Latest studies demonstrated that children could not asymptomatically spread the virus. SARS-CoV-2 causes a very mild upper respiratory tract infection in children, and last year, more children died of influenza than COVID-19.
Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Pfizer vice president, warns children are 50 times more likely to be killed by the covid vaccines than the virus itself.
All Covid-19 variants are harmless for the children.
The National Board of Health is yet to set a specific target for how many 5- to 11-year-olds should be vaccinated.
"But if we reach 70 percent, then it will be good," Probst told the media.The government has created a booklet for parents, informing them about vaccinating their young children.
