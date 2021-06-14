dr peter mccullough
Never in modern medicine have we ever considered mass vaccination of children with an investigational biologic product with no proven efficacy or safety. Fortunately, studies demonstrated that children could not asymptomatically spread the virus. SARS-CoV-2 causes a very mild upper respiratory tract infection in children, and last year, more children died of influenza than COVID-19.

Now the issue of vaccination has been brought forward for children with limited studies demonstrating COVID-19 antibodies after vaccination. These registrational studies for the mRNA vaccines demonstrated no clinical benefit. Conversely, data from the VAERS system demonstrates that more children will be harmed with the mRNA vaccines than will benefit from immunization against SARS-CoV-2.

In the end, it appears that the vaccine stakeholders: Pfizer, Moderna, JNJ, NIH, CDC, FDA, those entities that stand to benefit from a "needle-in-every-arm" want children to become vaccinated not for the benefit of the children, but for the perceived protection of others.


In this week's edition of The McCullough Report, we are honored to have former Minnesota State Senator Scott Jensen, MD, who is now a candidate for Governor, Dr. Avery M Jackson III of the Michigan Neurosurgical Group, and Dr. James "Jack" Lyons-Weiler, Ph.D., former University of Pittsburgh scientist and now a leading independent research leader in the COVID-19 pandemic. We will spend appropriate time on childhood vaccination and move on to learning about treatment and how better to apply SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test data to the statistics we see in everyday life. Now it's time for earbuds in and let's get real, let's get loud on America Out Loud Talk Radio — this is The McCullough Report.

