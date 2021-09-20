© Ethan Miller/Getty Images



Long Covid symptoms rarely persist beyond 12 weeks in children and adolescents, unlike adults, new research suggests.The review found existing studies on the condition in children and adolescents have major limitations.It comes as research from the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) in Australia found that after 10 months in circulation,MCRI Professor Nigel Curtis said whileHe added: "Dr Petra Zimmermann of the MCRI and the Swiss University of Fribourg saidThe MCRI-led review analysed 14 international studies involving 19,426 children and adolescents who reported persistent symptoms following Covid-19.Prof Curtis, who is also a professor of paediatric infectious disease at the University of Melbourne and head of infectious diseases at The Royal Children's Hospital in the city, said it was reassuring, suggesting long Covid might be less of a concern in children and adolescents than in adults.But he said further studies were urgently needed to inform policy decisions on coronavirus vaccines for children and adolescents.The study is published in the Paediatric Infectious Disease Journal.