Data relating to the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, which was stolen in December 2020 following a cyber attack of an unspecified nature against the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has been leaked on the internet. BleepingComputer , the data dump is understood to include screenshots of emails, peer review information, and other documents including PDFs and PowerPoint presentations. The identity of the cyber criminals involved, and whether or not they are backed by any nation state-linked interests, is unknown at the time of writing."The Agency continues to fully support the criminal investigation into the data breach and to notify any additional entities and individuals whose documents and personal data may have been subject to unauthorised access."The Agency and the European medicines regulatory network remain fully functional and timelines related to the evaluation and approval of Covid-19 medicines and vaccines are not affected."The EMA said it would continue to provide necessary information in due course, as far as is possible."Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the actions of many nation-state actors and other rogue hacking groups to steal vaccine research and disrupt the supply chain delivering the vaccines have been diabolical," said Cybereason chief security officer Sam Curry. "You would hope that these brazen criminals would be brought to justice, but that is more fantasy than reality in today's world.Curry praised both the EMA and pharmaceutical and research organisations for being upfront about working with law enforcement to face such threats head-on with more advanced security tools and improved basic hygiene."These companies face a new reality each and every day that motivated hackers will be successful every time they attempt to hack a company because they are well funded and are looking to reap both financial and political fame," he said."As the protection surface expands to mobile, the cloud and other potential attack vectors, those companies that can detect a breach quickly and understand as much as possible about the hacking operation itself, will be able to stop the threat and minimise or eliminate the risk all together."