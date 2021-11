© Thomas Nilsen



severe sea-ice conditions have taken shippers by surprise

This year, however, large parts of the remote Arctic waters were already in late October covered by sea-ice.

District authorities in the Russian Far East have decided to commission two icebreakers to aid the vessels currently ice-lockedof November, regional authorities in Chukotka inform In addition will be sent the rescue vessel Spasatel Zaborshchikov.The decision was this week taken by Yuri Trutnev, the Presidential Aide to the Russian Far East.The commissioning of the powerful icebreaking vessels comes as, and the bulk carriers Golden Suek, Golden Pearl, Nordic Quinngua and Nordic Nuluujaak that are located east of that same archipelago.In the area is alsoMeanwhile,Judging from ice maps provided by the Russian Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, there is now an ice layer across most of the Laptev Sea and East Siberian Sea that is up to 30 cm thick. And in the strait separating the mainland with theAccording to regional Governor Roman Kopin, there is now close contact with Rosatomflot, the state company that operates Russia's fleet of nuclear icebreakers.However, the additional icebreaker assistance will not be in the region any time soon. Judging from ship tracking services, the Yamal was on the 9th of November still moored in Murmansk, while the Novorossiisk was located off the coast of Kamchatka.Russia's two most modern nuclear icebreakers, the 50 Let Pobedy and the Arktika, are currently moored in Murmansk and St.Petersburg respectively. The latter isAccording to Governor Kopin, most of the goods have have already been delivered, but another 5,000 tons of foodstuff remains to be sent, he informs on his Instagram