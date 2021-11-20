Comment: Although SOTT picked up this story when the drama began back on the 8th of November, unsurprisingly it has gone largely unreported by the mainstream, global-warming/climate-crisis propaganda press, and the first part of this update is actually from 10 days ago, with more recent developments below.
District authorities in the Russian Far East have decided to commission two icebreakers to aid the vessels currently ice-locked in the East Siberian Sea.
The nuclear-powered Yamal is due to arrive in the region by 20th of November, while the diesel-powered Novorossiisk will arrive by 15th of November, regional authorities in Chukotka inform.
Comment: Note the ships aren't relying on 'green' energy to get the job done.
In addition will be sent the rescue vessel Spasatel Zaborshchikov.
The commissioning of the powerful icebreaking vessels comes as severe sea-ice conditions have taken shippers by surprise. There are now about 20 vessels that either are stuck or struggling to make it across the icy waters. Among them is the UHL Vision that over the last days has been isolated in the waters north of the New Siberian Islands, and the bulk carriers Golden Suek, Golden Pearl, Nordic Quinngua and Nordic Nuluujaak that are located east of that same archipelago.
Comment: Arctic sea ice extent is the second highest in 15 years, so one can understand some might have been taken by surprise by the sudden rebound of cold conditions, however, apparently this turn of events was already a consideration for Russia, who've been commissioning more icebreakers and further developing their nuclear submarine technology for Arctic conditions.
In the area is also oil tanker Vladimir Rusanov, as well as cargo vessels Selenga and Finnish ship Kumpula, all of which are at west-bound escorted by nuclear icebreaker Vaigach.
Meanwhile, in the port of Pevek are six vessels that also are likely to need assistance to make in out from the area.
This year, however, large parts of the remote Arctic waters were already in late October covered by sea-ice. And the white sheet is quickly getting thicker and harder to navigate. Judging from ice maps provided by the Russian Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, there is now an ice layer across most of the Laptev Sea and East Siberian Sea that is up to 30 cm thick. And in the strait separating the mainland with the Island of Wrangel is an area with more than a meter thick multi-year old ice.
According to regional Governor Roman Kopin, there is now close contact with Rosatomflot, the state company that operates Russia's fleet of nuclear icebreakers.
However, the additional icebreaker assistance will not be in the region any time soon. Judging from ship tracking services, the Yamal was on the 9th of November still moored in Murmansk, while the Novorossiisk was located off the coast of Kamchatka.
Russia's two most modern nuclear icebreakers, the 50 Let Pobedy and the Arktika, are currently moored in Murmansk and St.Petersburg respectively. The latter is undergoing technical upgrade at one of the three electro engines. The ship is the first in the LK-60 class and had its first winter in the Arctic in 2021.
The whole region of Chukotka is heavily dependent on supplies delivered by ships. According to Governor Kopin, most of the goods have have already been delivered, but another 5,000 tons of foodstuff remains to be sent, he informs on his Instagram.
Comment: Fleetmon gave an update on the situation yesterday, 19th November: Research indicates that ice ages can come on rather quickly, and there are numerous signs that our planet is now entering a period of significant cooling: