the stratosphere, where the protective ozone shield resides, is cooling down

2020 also saw a very large, and the longest lasting, ozone hole

that only closed in late December.

Follow Tereza Pultarova on Twitter @TerezaPultarova. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

A giant ozone hole has opened up over Antarctica this year.and is still growing. Scientists believe climate change might be the cause. The Montreal Protocol , signed in 1987, is frequently described as the world's great success story in battling human-caused destruction of the environment. The agreement banned harmful, providing the foundation for the layer's gradual healing. But worsening climate change is now slowing down the recovery."It's still a matter of research to fully understand the connection between the ozone recovery and climate change, but," Vincent-Henri Peuch, director of the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service , which released the data on Thursday (Sept. 16), told Space.com.While temperatures at the planet's surface are increasing,. The stratosphere, the layer of Earth's atmosphere about 6.5 to 30 miles (10 to 50 kilometers) in altitude, is where the so-called polar stratospheric clouds form in winter. Scientists know today that these clouds provide the perfect chemical environment for the damaging chlorine and bromine-based substances to do their destructive work. They also know that, Peuch said.Peuch said. "With more polar stratospheric clouds, chlorine and other harmful substances can work more effectively and cause more damage even if their concentrations are decreasing.", Peuch added. Recent measurements, however, suggest that this healing process is slowing down and that a full recovery could be expected no earlier than in 2070.Climate change isn't entirely responsible; some countries continue using and releasing the banned substances illegally."In 2018, high levels of banned chlorofluorocarbons were detected in the atmosphere that were eventually traced to China," Peuch said. "If such illegal emissions go undetected for some time, that could really compromise the whole process because the chlorine and bromine in the atmosphere could stop levelling off and stabilize or even increase."Peuch, however, says that the size of the ozone hole varies substantially year to year and trends are hard to pick out. This year, the ozone hole already covers an area of 8.5 to 8.8 million square miles (22 to 23 million square km), just 700,000 square miles (2 million square km). Peuch predicts the hole will continue to grow until early October, when temperatures in the Southern Hemisphere will start to rise.The ozone hole above Antarctica from 1979 to 2021. (Image credit: Copernicus ECMWF)The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, uses data from several satellites that detect ozone in the stratosphere by measuring the passage of the ultraviolet and infrared components of sunlight through the atmosphere.Sophisticated computer models then combine the data, just like in weather forecasting.Peuch said researchers are still trying to unpack the connection between climate phenomena experienced on Earth and the processes in the stratosphere.