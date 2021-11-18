Society's Child
Google searches for "died suddenly" spikes to record highs amid surge in unusual deaths
Tyler Durden
Zero Hedge
Wed, 17 Nov 2021 09:44 UTC
Zero Hedge
Wed, 17 Nov 2021 09:44 UTC
The search term "died suddenly" has spiked to an all-time high in the last two months, with data going back to 2004.
Headlines in Europe piece together a mysterious trend of people suddenly dying.
"German Newspaper Highlights "Unusually Large" Number Of Soccer Players Who Have Collapsed Recently."
In that, we outlined German newspaper Berliner Zeitung reported an "unusually large number of professional and amateur soccer players have collapsed recently." Though it's not death, we find the sudden collapse of the sports players appears to be very strange and possibly health-related.
It's too early to speculate if people are suddenly dying or collapsing due to COVID-19 vaccine-related issues such as heart muscle inflammation (myocarditis). This is a trend that should be closely monitored.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Google searches for "died suddenly" spikes to record highs amid surge in unusual deaths
- 'Insulate Britain' eco-warriors get jail time for blocking commuter roads
- Genetic changes in Bronze Age southern Iberia
- People are fleeing Paris: A city ruined by the French Left
- A nanoantenna for long-distance, ultra-secure communication
- Ancient dagger find helps identify lost Roman battle site in present-day Switzerland
- Non-binary professor advocates to destigmatize pedophiles in new book - UPDATES
- Nazis based their elite schools on top British private schools
- Best of the Web: Kyle Rittenhouse, Project Veritas, and the inability to think in terms of principles
- Best of the Web: 10,000+ EXCESS deaths in just 4 months in England, NOT Covid related, lockdown backlog partly to blame
- November winter storm dumped up to 53 cms (20 inches) of snow in Alberta
- US and China agree to relax visa restrictions on each others' journalists
- Slovakia to restrict the unvaccinated to tame COVID surge
- Your vaccination status is temporary - boosters are shifting the goalpost
- Meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (16 Nov.)
- At $514 trillion, China overtakes US in terms of amassing the biggest net worth
- The road to fascism: Paved with vaccine mandates and corporate collusion
- Florida woman dies after family's unsuccessful suit to get her ivermectin
- Anti-vaccine protesters display Nazi symbols outside Jewish lawmaker's office
- Deadly flash floods in La Paz Department, Bolivia - 7 killed
- US and China agree to relax visa restrictions on each others' journalists
- Slovakia to restrict the unvaccinated to tame COVID surge
- At $514 trillion, China overtakes US in terms of amassing the biggest net worth
- The road to fascism: Paved with vaccine mandates and corporate collusion
- Biden's banking nominee calls to eliminate all 'private bank accounts'
- Russia confirms testing anti-satellite missiles
- Cyber attacks on the UK hit new record - with COVID vaccine research prime target
- YouTube cofounder gives thumbs-down to hiding 'dislike' count
- Top EU court claims Poland broke rules with judge appointment system
- Smoking gun: Whistleblower documents reveal FBI using counterterrorism division to investigate parents
- CIA Director William Burns goes to Moscow to make a show of trying to normalize US-Russia relations
- Ping-pong ball bounce could determine the fate of Biden's vaccine mandate
- Biden, Xi hold 'candid' discussion amid high tensions
- Myanmar election body charges Aung San Suu Kyi with electoral fraud
- COP26: Theater of the absurd
- Rep. Gooden slams secrecy behind 'organized' operation to move migrants into US in Texas border visit
- This is how elite intend to get us to "You will own nothing and be happy"
- German officials block certification for completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline
- Texas Dem switches to Republican Party over defunding the police, 'chaos' on the border
- Biden's foreign policy is built on one big lie
- Google searches for "died suddenly" spikes to record highs amid surge in unusual deaths
- 'Insulate Britain' eco-warriors get jail time for blocking commuter roads
- People are fleeing Paris: A city ruined by the French Left
- Non-binary professor advocates to destigmatize pedophiles in new book - UPDATES
- Best of the Web: Kyle Rittenhouse, Project Veritas, and the inability to think in terms of principles
- Best of the Web: 10,000+ EXCESS deaths in just 4 months in England, NOT Covid related, lockdown backlog partly to blame
- Florida woman dies after family's unsuccessful suit to get her ivermectin
- Anti-vaccine protesters display Nazi symbols outside Jewish lawmaker's office
- Analysis shows how much Big Pharma is raking in: Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna making over $1,000 profit every second
- Best of the Web: 'I am deeply ashamed of our country': Austria's greatest Olympian quits political role as lockdown for unvaccinated comes in
- Everyone missed this one...vaccinated are up to 9x more likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated
- UK inflation jumps to highest level in 10 years as energy bills soar, interest rates set to rise
- 'Most vaccinated' place on earth cancels Christmas
- UK warns of imminent danger of crypto
- Virginia school board settles with teacher who won't use kids' preferred pronouns
- Germany prepares lockdown of unvaccinated, winter illnesses contributing to 'overwhelmed' hospitals
- Director-General of the WHO confirms vaccine passports are discriminatory, children should not be vaxxed, and the jabs are useless
- Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei warns Americans: 'You're already in the authoritarian state. You just don't know it'
- More people died in the key clinical trial for Pfizer's Covid vaccine than the company publicly reported
- Why Wokeism Is A Religion - Introducing the Taxonomy of Woke Religion
- Genetic changes in Bronze Age southern Iberia
- Ancient dagger find helps identify lost Roman battle site in present-day Switzerland
- Nazis based their elite schools on top British private schools
- Neolithic site excavated in Taiyuan, China
- Another sun temple found in Egyptian desert, 'the most important discovery of the last 50 years'
- The trackball is older than the mouse, and we can thank Canada for it
- EXCERPT: How Soros's Secret Network Used Ukraine to Cover for Hillary, Hunter, and Target Donald Trump.
- Best of the Web: US government boldly scrutinized: Oliver Stone's new JFK documentary is a must-watch
- New research suggest clothes from 8000 years ago were made from trees
- Russian FSB archives release records of WW2 Japanese plans to invade USSR
- Interdisciplinary research shows the spread of transeurasian languages was due to agriculture
- Metal detectorist unearths largest Anglo-Saxon treasure hoard ever discovered in England
- Solving the mysteries of Palermo's child mummies
- Medieval port unearthed at foot of Château de Talmont, located 5 kilometers from the seafront
- Foreign Office secretly targeted leading British news outlets
- Fifty years since the end of Bretton Woods: A geopolitical review
- New findings on Jordanian megaliths
- Longhouses of the earliest farmers from the 6th millennium BC discovered in south-western Germany
- Cosmic Origins of Halloween - An introduction by Randall Carlson
- More desert kites found hidden in sands of Saudi Arabia
- A nanoantenna for long-distance, ultra-secure communication
- China-Russia Consortium space weather center established in Beijing
- Therapy dubbed 'dancing molecules' successfully repairs severe spinal cord injuries in research mice
- The world's oldest cases of mercury poisoning revealed in Copper Age Iberia
- Best of the Web: Pfizer whistleblower sinks vaccine trial integrity
- Asteroid-driven showers might be more common than previously thought
- New study suggests wormholes may be viable shortcuts through space-time after all, new study suggests
- Signs of a Tunguska like event in Chile 12000 years ago
- Computer pioneer warns the metaverse 'could make reality disappear'
- 'Trigger warning' device for classrooms and parties sounds alarm when it detects offensive language or jokes
- Yale researchers report 'Remdesivir-resistant' Covid mutation
- Flashback: All your memories are stored by one weird, ancient molecule
- Breaking down fungal biofilm defenses provides potential path to treating sticky infections
- Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds theorized, but never-before-seen mineral
- Israel to track and neutralise enemies with beam tech
- Scientist claims the Moon has enough oxygen for 8 billion people
- Pegasus-style spyware found on thousands of South Korean smartphones
- A ferris-wheel-size chunk of the moon is orbiting close to Earth
- Get ready: The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century is happening November 19, 2021
- Screen of 250,000 species reveals unexpected tweaks to genetic code
- November winter storm dumped up to 53 cms (20 inches) of snow in Alberta
- Deadly flash floods in La Paz Department, Bolivia - 7 killed
- Parts of Saskatchewan still without power, highways around Regina still closed as province pummeled by blizzard
- Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire already blanketed with 10 inches of snow
- Waterspout spotted off Sicily's coast amid storms
- Spring snow falls across 3 states in Australia following rare November weather event
- Power outages, landslides, flooding and more as atmospheric river hits Western Washington
- M3.1 earthquake shakes Scotland, first tremor felt in Ireland since 2019
- Best of the Web: National Weather Service confirms 9 tornadoes & 1 waterspout in US Northeast
- British Columbia battles floods, mudslides, evacuations as storm wreaks havoc
- Entire city of Merritt in British Columbia forced to evacuate due to flooding
- Strong hailstorm leaves behind thick covering of hail in Puebla, Mexico
- Major flooding brings evacuations to RV parks in Oregon Coast, Lincoln City, Otis
- Over 20 vessels either stuck or struggling to make it through in increasingly thick sea-ice on the Northern Sea Route
- Storm surveys confirm 3 tornadoes touched down on Long Island: National Weather Service
- Hailstones as big as cricket balls pound Lydenburg, South Africa
- Spring snowfall hits Tasmania, Australia with up to 30 cms of snow - Hobart shivers through coldest November night in 68 years
- 1 dead, many rescued after floods in Sardinia, Italy following 4 inches of rain in just 4 hours
- Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake - Indian Ocean on Monday, Nov 15
- Two major earthquakes hit southern Iran one minute apart - magnitude 6.4 and 6.3 respectively
- Meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (16 Nov.)
- Meteor fireball seen over Florida on November 15
- Meteor fireball seen over Sicily, Italy on November 11
- Meteor fireball seen over New York and surrounding states on November 13
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and other states on November 10
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (13 Nov.)
- Meteor fireball filmed over St Petersburg, Russia
- Meteor fireball over Salento, Italy
- Meteor fireball turns 'night into day' in western Japan, falling to Earth
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and states to the northwest
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up the night sky in North Carolina and surrounding states
- Stunning meteor fireball over Sierra Nevada, Spain (Nov. 8)
- Meteor fireball seen over Ankara, Turkey
- Meteor fireball seen over Germany and several other countries
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Switzerland and Belgium on November 6
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and two other states
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (Nov. 7)
- Meteor fireball over England and northern France
- Meteor fireball recorded over Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Illinois and several other states
- Your vaccination status is temporary - boosters are shifting the goalpost
- Good question: Is vaccine efficacy a statistical illusion?
- Second person overcomes HIV without extra medical assistance
- Negative vaccine effectiveness isn't a new phenomenon - it turned up in the Swine Flu vaccine
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Molnupiravir: Merck's New Anti-Covid Medication is Worse Than You Thought
- Why has Pfizer changed the formulation of its Covid-19 Vaccine for Children to include an ingredient that stabilises people suffering a Heart Attack?
- The CDC finally reveals its estimate for how many Americans have 'natural immunity': 146.6 million people
- Erasing Natural Immunity
- Health Canada adds autoimmune disorder warning to AstraZeneca, J&J COVID-19 vaccines
- Moderna testing COVID-19 vaccine on infants nationwide despite 'negligible' risk from virus
- COVID-19 vaccine benefits exaggerated, say experts
- Taiwan suspends 2nd doses of Pfizer for teens over health risk
- French health authority advises against Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for under 30s
- New VAERS analysis reveals hundreds of serious adverse events that the CDC and FDA never told us about
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - FDA Gives EUA to Pfizer Shot for 5-11 Year Olds
- Return of scurvy under Tory rule as cases of Victorian illness double in decade
- What's behind the strange drop in American body temperatures over the past 200 years? - new study
- Vaccine injury stories pour in after Israeli mom launches project to expose untold suffering
- No surprise: New study shows dramatic decline in COVID vaccine effectivenes
- Gene common in south Asian people doubles risk of Covid death, study finds
- The Temptations of Tyranny
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Bilingualism comes naturally to our brains
- MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- Empathy is the most important leadership skill according to research
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Kyle Rittenhouse asked to step outside and defend the courthouse while verdict is being read
- U.S. military switches to swords and bows to meet carbon neutral goals
- AOC: There's too much division in our country, addition and subtraction are hard enough!
- Liberals accuse Rittenhouse of trying to avoid punishment through legal loophole known as 'trial'
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
Quote of the Day
It is inevitable, that eventually the people will demand absolute security from the state...And absolute security is absolute slavery.
- Taylor Caldwell
Recent Comments
It is a ruse for the ultimate control vaccine: the chip in the hand or forehead, the mark of the beast.
They demand the government invest in home insulation , deemed an important consideration in reducing carbon emissions. here's an idea: drag them...
In Calgary we got zero; for now.
CIA director William Burns is a long-time member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), like most of his predecessors, and is past president...
it's not who we're attracted to that's either okay or not, okay. It's our behaviors and responding to that attraction that are either okay or not...
Comment: It's likely that this rise in sudden and unexpected deaths, along with a variety of other unusual ailments and illnesses, have only just begun, and, despite the best attempts of governments and the media to distort reality, the facts will out, whether the masses will react remains to be seen.
However, note that children are the latest targets of the jab pushers, and that may just tip the balance somewhat; although, sadly, as we've seen with the roll out for young adults, it may take some time before the harm that has been inflicted on children becomes undeniable: