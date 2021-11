unexplained bleeding

Health Canada is updating the labels for the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to add immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), an autoimmune condition, as a potential side effect.In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said very rare cases of ITP have been reported internationally after receiving the Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines.ITP is a disorder that can cause easy or excessive bruising and bleeding, which results from unusually low blood platelet levels.Both the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines have been approved for use in Canada and are deemed safe and effective.More than 224,000 Canadians have received two doses of the AstraZeneca Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine and more than 9,000 have received the single-shot J&J vaccine.In March, Health Canada added a warning about blood clots to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine following several reports after immunization.In June, the agency updated the label for the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Covishield COVID-19 vaccines to also add capillary leak syndrome as a potential side-effect.