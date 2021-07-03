© Bloomberg/Mikael Sjoberg

Covered for losses and permanent damage

Eight deaths

Three claimants have been granted compensation by the Norwegian Patient Injury Compensation (NPE) due to serious side effects after the AstraZeneca vaccine. The three are the first to be upheld for vaccine-related injuries in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Norway, NPE stated.One case concerns a woman in her 40s who died in March. The woman was prioritized in the vaccine queue due to her position as a health worker. She leaves behind a husband and children, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) writes.In the other two cases, the patients, a female health worker and a man in their 30s, survived."Our assessment is that the vaccine was the cause of the serious side effects some people have had," director Rolf Gunnar Jørstad in the NPE noted. He says they have good medical information in the relevant cases. "Therefore, we upheld the applicants, and will now calculate the size of the compensation."In the event of death, expenses in connection with the funeral and some other expenses during a transition period will be covered.. In seven of the cases, it is still unclear which vaccine was given.In four of the cases, people received AstraZeneca. In one, they received Moderna, in two Pfizer, and in two of the cases, it is still unclear which vaccine the deceased received.