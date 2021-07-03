AstraZeneca
© Bloomberg/Mikael Sjoberg
Three claimants have been granted compensation by the Norwegian Patient Injury Compensation (NPE) due to serious side effects after the AstraZeneca vaccine. The three are the first to be upheld for vaccine-related injuries in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Norway, NPE stated.

All three received the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was later removed from the Norwegian vaccination program due to several cases of severe blood clots, low platelets, and bleeding.

One case concerns a woman in her 40s who died in March. The woman was prioritized in the vaccine queue due to her position as a health worker. She leaves behind a husband and children, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) writes.

In the other two cases, the patients, a female health worker and a man in their 30s, survived.

Covered for losses and permanent damage

"Our assessment is that the vaccine was the cause of the serious side effects some people have had," director Rolf Gunnar Jørstad in the NPE noted. He says they have good medical information in the relevant cases. "Therefore, we upheld the applicants, and will now calculate the size of the compensation."

Compensation seekers will be covered for financial loss the damage has led to and any compensation for permanent damage. In the event of death, expenses in connection with the funeral and some other expenses during a transition period will be covered.

Eight deaths

To date, a total of 77 people have asked for compensation due to the side effects of corona vaccination. A total of 53 of them received the AstraZeneca vaccine, eleven received Pfizer, and six received Moderna. In seven of the cases, it is still unclear which vaccine was given.

Eight of the cases are related to deaths. In four of the cases, people received AstraZeneca. In one, they received Moderna, in two Pfizer, and in two of the cases, it is still unclear which vaccine the deceased received.