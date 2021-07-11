© Shekhar Yadav, EPS



there could be an under-reporting bias

The study presented two such cases where the Covishield vaccine showed a temporal correlation and hence, most likely acted as a trigger for the development of AIH.Even thoughso far, a recent study claims that Covishield vaccine has more serious side-effects in the form of thromboembolic events and autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) in individuals.The study, titled 'Auto-immune hepatitis following Covid vaccination', conducted by The Institute of Liver Disease and Transplantation, Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre and Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, and published in the journal Elsevier claimed that while AIH triggered by viruses has been well reported, AIH after vaccination, though described previously, is extremely rare."Vaccines are a very rare cause of AIH. We report two such cases of AIH triggered by Covid (Covishield) vaccination. While one patient made an uneventful recovery, another succumbed to the liver disease. Ours is the first report of Covishield vaccination-related AIH and second ever after any form of Covid vaccination. We hope that our report does not deter Covid vaccination drives. However, we also hopeand the increased role of pharmacovigilance in guiding treatment," the study authored by Dr Mohamed Rela along with Dr Ashwin Rammohan, Dr Dinesh Jothimani, Dr Mukul Vij and Dr Akila Rajakumar noted.The study presented two such cases where Covishield vaccine showed a temporal correlation and hence,When the patient presented to the hospital, her liver function tests despite a decreasing trend of the enzymes, showed an elevated total bilirubin (yellowish pigment that is made during the normal breakdown of red blood cells).A liver biopsy was done which showed multiacinar hepatic necrosis and diffuse neo-cholangiolar proliferation.as per the AIH treatment protocol. Her liver function tests improved over the next week and she was discharged on a tapering dose of prednisolone as per the treatment guidelines," the study stated.His past history was remarkable for two episodes of jaundice in the past decade which had resolved with native medication. At admission, his liver function tests were elevated with bilirubin.There was neo-cholangiolar proliferation and mild-to-moderate inflammation.He was started on steroids despite which there was only a transient improvement in his liver function tests. Further, he underwent 5 cycles of therapeutic plasma exchange.Following a protracted course of supportive therapy,"Autoimmune reactions after vaccination are rare and occur in less than 0.01% of all those who are vaccinated. Nonetheless,as most cases are likely to be mild or asymptomatic. These reactions are due to an immune intolerance to self-antigens combined with a failure of intrinsic homeostatic systems that prevent a promiscuous immune response to these antigens," the study noted.