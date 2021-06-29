O:H header
Last month a Canadian cancer vaccine researcher Byram Brindle came forward to reveal some truly astounding news about the spike protein component of of the COVID-19 virus. "We made a big mistake. We didn't realize it until now," he is quoted as saying in an interview on "ON Point with Alex Pierson". In the interview, Brindle discusses peer reviewed research that give some truly stunning reasons behind vaccine side effects such as heart inflammation, vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), and many others.

That reason is that the spike protein itself is a pathogenic protein, a toxin. So while mRNA vaccine researchers had designed their experimental shots to force the body into making what they thought was a benign component of the virus in order to mount an immune response, what they've actually done is forced people's bodies into making a toxin.

On top of this, there is a Japanese study Brindle received through a Freedom of Information Request that shows that vaccine material travels from the injection site to collect in large concentrations in multiple organ systems including the spleen, bone marrow, liver, adrenal glands and — in "quite high concentrations" — in the ovaries.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health, as we delve into the implications of this startling discovery.


And check us out on Brighteon!

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

Running Time: 00:36:20

Download: MP3 — 33.3 MB