An Army nurse holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the FEMA-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at Valencia State College on April 25
About 3 in 4 unvaccinated adult Americans are unwilling to get the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, a Washington Post-ABC News poll
out Monday indicates.
Why it matters:
Less than half of all U.S. adults polled said they thought the J&J shot — which presents fewer logistical challenges than the more temperature-controlled, two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — is safe.
What they found:
Roughly half of the unvaccinated adults who were polled said that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe. Fewer than 1 in 3 said the same for Johnson & Johnson.
Methodology: Post-ABC News poll conducted by telephone among a random national sample of 1,007 adults from April 18-21. 75% were reached on cellphones and 25% on landlines. Margin of error ± 3.5 percentage points for full sample.
- A majority of the 44% who said in the poll that they were unvaccinated indicated that they definitely or probably not get inoculated.
- Republican-leaning adults aged 18 to 39 were the most reluctant to get vaccinated in the Post-ABC News poll — 55% said they definitely or probably would not get immunized.
Comment:
While reports of negative reactions to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are certainly worrisome, it is interesting to note that, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the J&J manufactured one - is NOT of the mRNA variety - which is quite likely far more dangerous.
But we're not getting that
story from the mainstream news.
"Are going to take the covid vax?" OR 'Are you going to take the J&J covid vax?" would probably be answered almost identically. (And think of the idiots who would even answer such questions - those who try to be helpful, would ask back questions would be too smart and those asking such Q's would be automatically DQ'd and their answers memory holed.) They manipulate the questions and thus the results in the same way that they manipulate the 'news'. That's why they're the Back Flow (of affirmatively created lies) Media; aka, the BFM. Polls are beholden to the BFM .90% of the time.
R.C.