The simulation - dubbed the "Omega drill" - was announced on Twitter by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday. Bennett has regularly referred to the 'Omega strain' to describe the next viral mutation that has yet to be discovered.
The drill will be led by Israel's civil defense minister at a situation room in the National Management Center in Jerusalem. The exercise will put the country's institutions and government agencies through their paces to see if they would be able to cope in the face of a "new lethal Covid-19 variant."
Praised as a world-first by Bennett's office, the games will look at preparedness for future restrictions on gatherings and movement, quarantine and lockdown policies, as well as testing oversight and warnings to be issued as a new variant develops. The drill will also test hospitals' responses, as well as preparedness in other sectors.
"While in some places in the world, the coronavirus situation is deteriorating, Israel is safe and secure," Bennett said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post. "To maintain this, and to continue our daily routines, we must keep our finger on the pulse and prepare for any scenario."
Comment: Israel is far from safe and secure. The mortality rate was skyrocketing after they introduced Pfizer's experimental COVID "vaccine".
Israel has the highest percentage of their population vaccinated with experimental COVID vaccines after the Israeli government struck a bargain with Pfizer to secure millions of doses of their mRNA COVID vaccines.
The Israeli population became research subjects, without their knowledge or consent.
The PM praised Israel's response to the pandemic, proclaiming that the state "is in excellent shape" having beaten its fourth wave of infections, adding that it is "on the verge of leaving the Delta [variant] behind."
Comment: Another manipulation. Israel's daily infections were rising after weeks of the low plateau. All this is because of Israel's record mass-vaccination drive. Vaccines did not protect people from spreading the infection and hospitalizations. It actually increased it.
In fact, a preprint paper by the prestigious Oxford University Clinical Research Group, published Aug. 10 in The Lancet, found vaccinated individuals carry 251 times the load of COVID-19 viruses in their nostrils compared to the unvaccinated.
Israel became one of the first countries to roll out a booster vaccine scheme in the summer, starting with its older population and working down through other age groups. Bennett praised the scheme, proclaiming that Israel was a "pioneer of the third dose" against Covid.
Comment: That will just make the situation even worst. More viral mutations, spreading of the infection, and severe side effects from the vaccines are the final results. As they roll out the booster vaccine plan, 14 Israelis who got 3rd shot were later infected with COVID-19.
Is anyone asking why should anyone receive the same "vaccine" for the third time if the previous two shots were ineffective, experimental, and very dangerous?
What is the real purpose of these mass vaccination programs that governments are rolling up in most of the countries?
