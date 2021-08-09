© Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90



"I also don't think we should intimidate the public, but the truth is that reality is frightening. The worst situation is not to mention the word 'lockdown' and then in four weeks come to a lockdown. We need to tell the truth — it's in the hands of the public."

"It hurt to read about the coronavirus cabinet's decision to exclude synagogues from the Green Pass. As if we did not learn a lesson from the previous waves. There is no justification for this exception. It has also led in the past to the deaths of dozens if not hundreds of people who visited synagogues, and this also greatly harms social solidarity."

Fourteen Israelis have been diagnosed with COVID-19 despite having been inoculated with a third COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to Health Ministry data reported by Channel 12 news on Sunday.It was not immediately clear whether the 14 contracted the virus before or after receiving the booster. Such sporadic instances would not be enough for medical officials to draw conclusions as to the third dose's general effectiveness in fighting off the Delta variant of the disease.in a drive that began last week. Meanwhile, in a Sunday meeting, government ministers fought over the prospect of a nationwide lockdown during the upcoming High Holiday period amid surging COVID-19 cases, according to leaks published on Hebrew-language media.Reports on Channels 12 and 13 and elsewhere saidsaid during the cabinet meeting thatShe said such talk was leading to economic instability and "people are anxious for... their livelihood," the reports said. "We have seen the charts —Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern concurred:Hamad Amar, a minister in the Finance Ministry, noted that Australia is currently in its eighth lockdown yet cases are still on the rise, claiming thatOther ministers emphasized the need for a lockdown and the importance of talking publicly about a lockdown before imposing one. Public Security Minister Omer Barlev reportedly said:Barlev apparently meant that increased public awareness and care for health regulations could stave off a closure.Also in Sunday's meeting,on gatherings under the revived Green Pass system.Starting Sunday, gatherings of any size, indoors and out, are limited to those who have been vaccinated, recovered from the virus, or who present a negative COVID test. While the plan originally included synagogues and other houses of worship, these were eventually exempted in prayer services with fewer than 50 participants. Cohen said:The exemption of religious services stemmed from an agreement between Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri, who had raised concerns over clamping religious freedom by effectively barring the unvaccinated from communal prayer.When Cohen asked Shlomo to provide a document instructing the exemption of synagogues, he said there wasn't one.Meanwhile, the Health Ministry released new figures Sunday morning showing a continued rise in serious coronavirus cases, with 21 new patients on Saturday bringing the total number to 348, up from 257 on Thursday.An additional 2,886 people were diagnosed with the virus Saturday at a positive test rate of 3.83 percent, bringing the total number of cases in Israel since the start of the pandemic toThe ministry said thatOver one million Israelis eligible for the vaccine have not yet received a single dose, according to the Health Ministry.Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli reportedly suggested during Sunday's meeting thatBennett, as well as Health Minister Horowitz, expressed interest in the proposal, and it will be examined by the latter's office, reports said.Ministers on Thursday approved significantly expanding restrictions on gatherings under the Green Pass system, which will now extend to hotels, restaurants and gyms. Gatherings of any size, indoors and out, are also now limited to those who have been vaccinated, recovered from the virus, or who present a negative COVID test.Channel 12 reported on Friday that Health Ministry officials have indicated that a lockdown would be necessary if and when Israel reaches 600 to 700 seriously ill patients.Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman reportedly said at Sunday's meeting.