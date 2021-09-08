© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

Bhakdi's Medical Credentials

How Effective Are the COVID Shots?

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine BNT162b2 — Relative risk reduction: 95.1%. Absolute risk reduction: 0.7%

Moderna vaccine mRNA-1273 — Relative risk reduction: 94.1%. Absolute risk reduction 1.1%

Pfizer/BioNTech — Relative risk reduction: 95%. Absolute risk reduction: 0.84%

Moderna — Relative risk reduction: 94%. Absolute risk reduction: 1.2%

Gamaleya (Sputnik V) — Relative risk reduction: 91%. Absolute risk reduction: 0.93%

Johnson & Johnson — Relative risk reduction: 67%. Absolute risk reduction: 1.2%

AstraZeneca/Oxford — Relative risk reduction: 67%. Absolute risk reduction: 1.3%

What Kind of Protection Do the COVID Shots Provide?

"They showed absolutely zero [benefit in the clinical trials]," he says. "This is the ridiculousness. People don't understand that they're being fooled and have been fooled all along. Let's take the one of these Pfizer trials: 20,000 healthy people were vaccinated and another 20,000 people were not vaccinated.



And then they observed, over a period of 12 weeks or so, how many cases they found in the vaccinated group and how many cases they found the non-vaccinated. What they found was that less than 1% of the vaccinated group got COVID-19 and less than 1% in the non-vaccinated group also got COVID-19.



The difference was 0.8 to 0.1%, which is nothing, considering the fact that they were not even looking at severe cases. They were looking at people with a positive PCR test — which as we all now know is worthless — plus one symptom, which could be cough or fever.



That is not a severe case of COVID-19. Any vaccination that is going to get authorized must be shown to protect against severe illness and death, and this has definitely not been shown. So, forget authorization. It can't be authorized, not by any normal means.



Now [the COVID injections do not have] full authorization, it's an emergency authorization, which again is absolute bullshit, since we know the infection fatality rate of this disease or virus is not greater than that of seasonal flu. John Ioannidis has published these numbers, which have never been contested by anyone in the world and cannot be contested.



If you are under 70 years of age and have no severe preexisting illness, you can hardly die [from SARS-CoV-2 infection]. So, there is no fatality rate that can be reduced.



And for people who are elderly and have preexisting illness, as we know from Dr. Peter McCullough and his colleagues' work, there are very good means and medicines to treat this virus so that the fatality rates go down another 70 to 80%, which means there is no ground for emergency use whatsoever.



This means the FDA should be able to be forced to retract this emergency use authorization — unless they are in league with whoever wants to do this."

Evidence of Increased Infection Risk After Injection

"It's all manipulated. And, if someone wants to manipulate something and are in a position to then propagate it, you have no chance of analyzing it and telling people because we have no voice in this affair. When we stand up and tell people this, they just turn around and say that's not the truth."

"What we're witnessing in India and probably also in Israel is the immune dependent enhancement of disease ... It's bound to happen. So, the people who are getting vaccinated now have to be fearful of the next wave of genuine infections, whether it's [SARS-CoV-2 variants] or any other coronaviruses, because they're all related and they will all be subject to immune dependent enhancement, obviously."

Antibodies Versus Lymphocytes

"There are two major arms of defense against viral infection. One is the antibodies that, if they are present, may prevent the virus from entering your cells. These are so-called neutralizing antibodies, which the vaccination is supposed to [produce].



But the antibodies are not at the place that they are needed, which is on the surface of the airway epithelium. They are in the blood, but not at the surface of the epithelium where the virus arrives. The second arm of immune defense then comes into play, and these are the lymphocytes.



There are different types of lymphocytes and I will simplify matters by saying the important lymphocytes are the so-called killer lymphocytes that sense whenever a virus product is being produced in the cell. They will then destroy the cells that harbor the virus and thus the factory is closed and you get well again.



That is the mechanism for how we can survive viral infections of the lung, and this happens all the time. So, the lymphocytes, in contrast to the antibodies, recognize many, many, many parts of the proteins. So, if a virus changes a little bit, it doesn't matter, because the waste products that are recognized by the killer lymphocytes remain very similar.



That is why all of us, and this is now known, all of us have memory lymphocytes in our lymph nodes and lymphoid organs that are trained to recognize these coronaviruses. And whether or not a mutant is there, it doesn't really matter, because they will recognize a mutant or variant."

Natural Immunity Is Far Superior to Vaccine-Induced Immunity

"The very fact that the World Health Organization has changed the definition of herd immunity ... is such a scandal. I'm at a loss of words to describe how ridiculous I find this all, that this is being accepted by our colleagues. How can the physicians and scientists of the world bear to listen to all this nonsense?"

How the COVID Shot Causes Damage

How Vaccine-Induced Antibodies Can Cause Harm

"The other thing that has now emerged is just as frightening [as the clotting problem]. One to two weeks after the first jab, you start making antibodies in large amounts.



Now, when the second jab is done, and the spike proteins starts to project from the walls of your vessels into your bloodstream, it is not only met by the killer lymphocytes, but now the antibodies are also there and the antibodies activate [the] complement [system].



That was my first field of research. The first cascade system is the clotting system. Turn it on and the blood will clot. If you turn on the complement system with the antibodies that bind to your vessel wall, then this complement system will start creating holes in the vessel wall.



And you see these patients who have bleeding in the skin. Ask, where does that come from? Well, if you go around riddling your vessels with holes, you [get bleeding]. If the holes riddle vessels of the liver, or the pancreas or the brain, then the blood will seep through the vessels into the tissues ...



[The COVID injections] are in your bloodstream for at least a week, and they will seep into any organ. And when those [organ] cells then start to make the spike protein themselves, then the killer lymphocytes will also seek and destroy them [in that organ, creating more damage and subsequent clotting].



What we are witnessing is one of the most fascinating experiments that could lead to massive autoimmune disease. When this will happen, God knows. And what this will lead to, God knows."

COVID Jab May Trigger Latent Viruses and Cancer

"As we all know, tumors are forming every day in our bodies, but those tumor cells are recognized by our lymphocytes and then they're snuffed out," Bhakdi says. "So, I am worried sick that the world is being goaded into taking something into the body that is going to change the whole face of medicine."

Informed Consent Is Virtually Impossible

"Gene-based vaccines are an absolute danger to mankind and their use at present violates the Nuremberg codex, such that everyone who is propagating their use should be put before tribunal," Bhakdi says.



"Especially the vaccination of children is something that is so criminal that I have no words to express my horror ... We are horribly worried that there's going to be an impact on fertility. And this will be seen in years or decades from now. And this is potentially one of the greatest crimes, simply one of the greatest crimes imaginable ...



As we all know, it is laid down by the Nuremberg codex that in case experiments are to be conducted in humans, this can only be performed with informed consent.



Informed consent means that the person to be vaccinated has to be informed about all the risks, the risk benefit ratios, the potential dangers and what is known about side effects. This cannot be done with children, because children are not in the position to understand it.



Therefore, they cannot give informed consent. Therefore, they cannot be vaccinated. If anyone does that, he should be set before a tribunal. If grownups have been informed and want to get the shot, that's all right. But don't force anyone to get the shot. It has to be by informed consent only."

All side effects and risks are censored virtually everywhere and discussions about them are banned.

Where Do We Go From Here?