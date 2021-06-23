© Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

The decision followed a warning by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday over new outbreaks caused by the Delta variant, with daily infections rising after weeks of low plateau credited to Israel's record mass-vaccination drive.Under the updated Health Ministry directives, vaccinated or formerly infected people can be ordered to self-isolate for up to 14 days if authorities believe they may have been in "close contact with a carrier of a dangerous virus variant".Such proximity could include having been passengers on the same plane, the ministry said - a possible dampener on Israel's gradual opening of its borders to vaccinated summer tourists.Addressing parliament, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz saidOn Jun 16, the Health Ministry listedto Israeli citizens or residents unless they receive special permission.About 55 per cent of Israel's 9.3 million population have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and a steep drop in cases had prompted most economic restrictions to be lifted.Eligibility for the shots was extended to 12- to 15-year-olds last month but turnout in that age group has been low. Alarmed by contagions in two Israeli schools last week,The Health Ministry said on Wednesday thatof 5,000 shekels (US$1,540).Bennett saidas part of the new government sworn in this month.