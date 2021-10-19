"General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19," read a statement posted to his official Facebook page.Powell's leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st.
"He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."
As CNN reports, his national popularity soared in the aftermath of the US-led coalition victory during the Gulf War, and for a time in the mid-90s, he was considered a leading contender to become the first Black President of the United States. But his reputation would be forever stained when, as George W. Bush's first secretary of state, he pushed faulty intelligence before the United Nations to advocate for the Iraq War, which he would later call a "blot" on his record.
Powell was 84, and was suffering from multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that attacks the B cells which are a crucial part of the immune response to COVID.
